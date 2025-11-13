Weekly/Monthly Shonen Sunday Magazines Release Connectable Mitsuru Adachi Cover

Manga creator Mitsuru Adachi revealed on Wednesday that the 50th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday and December issue of Monthly Shonen Sunday will have a connectable front cover. The covers commemorate Adachi's 55th anniversary as a manga creator.

November 12, 2026 edition of Weekly Shonen Sunday Image via Press release ©小学館 ©あだち充／小学館 ©一色美穂・水口尚樹／小学館 ©豊林サカネ／小学館 ©詩石灯・月越優希／小学館 ©高橋留美子／小学館 ©青山剛昌／小学館 December 2026 edition of Monthly Shonen Sunday Image via Press release ©小学館 ©あだち充／小学館 ©島本和彦／小学館 ©伊緒直道／小学館 ©池田邦彦／小学館 ©山本崇一朗／小学館 ©紺野アキラ／小学館

The Weekly Shonen Sunday cover features Touch characters Tatsuya Uesugi and Minami Asakura. The Monthly Shonen Sunday cover includes Mix characters Toma Tachibana, Soichiro Tachibana, and Otomi Tachibana. Both covers feature the characters standing in front of the entrance to fictional Meisei High School. The tag line, “Meisei High School Commemorative Photo Cover. Toma Tachibana, Soichiro Tachibana, Otomi Tachibana, Tatsuya Uesugi, Minami Asakura. Adachi's world connected across time” is featured across the two covers.

Adachi began his manga career in 1970. Adachi is best known for his sports-romance comics, particularly involving baseball. Since his debut the manga creator has released several hit manga series including Miyuki , Touch , Hiatari Ryōkō! , H2 , Cross Game , and Mix , among others. Adachi is currently publishing Mix in Monthly Shonen Sunday .