Weekly/Monthly Shonen Sunday Magazines Release Connectable Mitsuru Adachi Cover
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Manga creator Mitsuru Adachi revealed on Wednesday that the 50th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday and December issue of Monthly Shonen Sunday will have a connectable front cover. The covers commemorate Adachi's 55th anniversary as a manga creator.
The Weekly Shonen Sunday cover features Touch characters Tatsuya Uesugi and Minami Asakura. The Monthly Shonen Sunday cover includes Mix characters Toma Tachibana, Soichiro Tachibana, and Otomi Tachibana. Both covers feature the characters standing in front of the entrance to fictional Meisei High School. The tag line, “Meisei High School Commemorative Photo Cover. Toma Tachibana, Soichiro Tachibana, Otomi Tachibana, Tatsuya Uesugi, Minami Asakura. Adachi's world connected across time” is featured across the two covers.
Adachi began his manga career in 1970. Adachi is best known for his sports-romance comics, particularly involving baseball. Since his debut the manga creator has released several hit manga series including Miyuki, Touch, Hiatari Ryōkō!, H2, Cross Game, and Mix, among others. Adachi is currently publishing Mix in Monthly Shonen Sunday.
Sources: Mitsuru Adachi Info's X/Twitter account, PR Times, Comic Natalie