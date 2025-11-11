The Moon on a Rainy Night Volume 1-7 Manga Review

In Volume 1 of The Moon on a Rainy Night , Saki meets Kanon. She's instantly intrigued by this apparently aloof beauty in what appears to be a pretty standard Yuri romance story. Saki is the traditional cheerful girl whose energy will change the intense loneliness of the traditional Japanese beauty, in what is still one of the most common Yuri tropes. But this story is not just a romance. Or, maybe not at all a romance at all, as it doesn't follow the typical romance plot, of characters obsessing unhealthily about each other without ever managing to just have the important conversations. Instead, as the story evolves, Saki and Kanon develop a deep and genuinely meaningful friendship. A friendship that pulls both young women out of the self-absorption of childhood into a more adult world in which other people's stories have an impact on their lives as well.

We don't talk about intersectionality in manga very often, but sometimes a manga appears that deserves recognition for being intersectional. The term “intersectionality” was coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw in 1989 to describe how interlocking systems of power affect those who are most marginalized in society. We, reading translated Japanese manga from our western perspective, are not necessarily in the correct position to measure marginalization in Japanese society, but even so, we do understand that marginalization exists in every society.

In The Moon on a Rainy Night , Kuzushiro weaves the ways that society treats people who are different directly into the plot. How individuals choose to deny others to protect themselves or deny themselves in the hope of staying safe. Ultimately, this story gives us a clear and hopeful roadmap to build a better, more inclusive society for everyone. And, above all that, this is a lovely story about very relatable young people coping with life.

Long ago, I had a conversation with a high school teacher about how obvious it was sometimes to know which kids would be okay in their future. It wasn't about grades, it wasn't about popularity. It is always about whether they had curiosity about the world and the people around them. This is equally true in fandom. Readers of manga who want to learn more, who want to know the how and why, are more likely to go on to create something of their own. Those who don't care to ask questions sincerely, who huddle in fear of change or difference, will find themselves left with little but the desire to tear other people down. Kuzushiro focuses on the former.

To begin with, we meet Saki. She's a nice kid. As she becomes more friendly with Kanon, her goal is to help Kanon live her life to the fullest. She can see that her feelings are not necessarily just for friends, but as a friend, she's a good one. Her “different” is buried deep within her, but when a stranger pegs her with gaydar, it's not going to be able to stay buried forever. Yes, she is thinking about Kanon differently, but she's more interested in preserving their friendship than acknowledging the niggling little desires that are encroaching.

Kanon's loss of hearing has affected not only her own life, but those around her. She's suffered losses, some of which she hasn't really grieved yet. Her sister has given up things so as not to cause her stress. Saki offers support as Kanon breaks down the walls she built on her own terms. Saki is there to hold Kanon's hand as she chooses for herself to try, to fail, and maybe to succeed. Kanon's feelings for Saki are both complicated and simplistic, and it's not until Volume 7 that she realizes she knows very little about Saki at all.

This story is not about Saki saving Kanon. She is not Anne Sullivan to Kanon's Helen Keller. Saki and Kanon are each facing their life as “different” as support for one another.

And around them, Saki and Kanon have classmates and friends and supportive adults who give them a solid base upon which to grow. Kuzushiro has done a lot of research on the lives of people who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing, their culture, and their families, and it shows. What really makes this story shine is how “accommodation” is presented.

We know that accommodations for disabilities help everyone. Kuzushiro helps us understand this on a personal level, never questioning that it just makes sense to include everyone. Because the class begins to see how much more they can achieve together. As Volume 7 opens with the school festival, we see that Kanon's classmates have found new ways to create an inclusive environment. It's a blueprint for all of us to do one more, one better, and one more inclusive thing today.