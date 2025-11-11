Death Match Love Comedy Game's Trailer Reveals February 9 Launch in West

Switch, PS5 versions also get physical editions

PQube announced on Tuesday that it will release Kemco's Death Match Love Comedy! in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 19, 2026. The Switch and PS5 versions will also get physical editions. The company streamed a date announcement trailer:

The game was originally scheduled for release in the West in 2025.

PQube describes the story:

In this strange world a curse can have disastrous effects, and our main protagonist Kei has been afflicted with just that - a curse which causes him to explode if confessed to. Now he must uncover who cursed him and why, and with the help of his friends, he navigates a whole unfamiliar realm of the unknown. As a fresh-faced high schooler there's nothing worse than not being able to receive confessions of love, but no matter what happens Kei will always have his trusty sense of humour at his side, and with it any horrific situation can be overcome.

The game features multiple routes and endings that can be navigated through a chart. amphibian ( Raging Loop ) is the scenario writer.

The game launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan in June 2020. The original version D.M.L.C. debuted for iOS and Android in 2013, and then Wii U in 2014.

Source: Press release