2nd Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film's Video Shows Song Segments

The official YouTube channel for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) franchise began streaming a "director's cut" promotional video for the second film in the Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen finale trilogy on Monday. The video highlights the song segments of Shioriko, Mia, Rina, Setsuna, and Ai.

The film opened in Japan on November 7.

There were two screenings at Marunouchi Piccadilly on November 9 with cast members in attendance. Live showings of those screenings took place at other theaters around Japan. There will also be cheer screenings, which encourage audience participation, in 27 theaters starting on November 14. Seven different versions of the retrospective and ending videos will play before and after the film, respectively. The first and eighth weeks will feature the same versions, while the six weeks in the middle will show different ones. Attendees can receive one of four different gift sets.

In the film, Karin, Ai, Setsuna, Rina, Shioriko, and Mia will go on a trip to the cities of Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe in Japan's Kansai region.

The first film in the trilogy opened in September 2024. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on October 30. The trilogy serves as the finale for the anime's story.

The film trilogy is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy.

The anime takes place after Isla returns to her home country. The club receives an invitation to the "School Idol GPX" contest. Contestants compete individually instead of by school, and compete through performances distributed via app. Six members from the club — Ayumu, Kasumi, Shizuku, Kanata, Emma, and Lanzhu — go to Okinawa to compete. While many of them experience new encounters, Ayumu, however, has complex feelings about competing against her fellow club members.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , has a second season that debuted in April 2024.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! , Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club , and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.

