News
Love Live! Franchise Teases Bluebird Project

posted on by Egan Loo
Latest spinoff announced after "Love Live! Series Asia Tour 2024" finale

The "Love Live! Series Asia Tour 2024" ended at the K-Arena Yokohama on Sunday with an announcement of the Ikizu! Love Live! Bluebird project. The announcement video carries the hashtag #IkizuraiBu (#UnbearableToLiveClub, a partial wordplay on the Japanese reading for Love Live!):

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!!, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Love Live! Superstar!! and Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club spinoffs.

Sources: Press release, Mantan Web

