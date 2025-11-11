News
The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime Casts Haruka Shiraishi, Yasunori Matsumoto
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed two new cast members for the television anime of Ippei Nara's The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer (29-Sai Dokushin Chūken Bōkensha no Nichijō) manga on Tuesday.
Previously announced cast members include:
- Makoto Furukawa as Shinonome Hajime
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Rirui
- Shizuka Itō as Veronica
- Yūki Kuwahara as Anyango
- Tomohiro Ōno as Rishat
- Yuna Ogata as Olive Carmen
- Kaori Maeda as Natalie
Riki Fukushima (Skate-Leading Stars, Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at animation studio HORNETS. Yoshihiro Nagamori (Beyblade X, Beyblade: Metal Fury, Bakugan Battle Brawlers) is the main character designer.
Additional staff include:
- Sub-Character Designer: Minoru Tanaka
- Prop Design: Chiharu Nishimura
- Art Director: Takumi Onitani
- Art: Jack
- Color Key Artist: Masao Ōba
- Compositing Director of Photography: Ayumu Kaikiri
- Cinematography: Studio Twinkle
- Editing: Yoshiaki Kimura (IMAGICA)
- Sound Director: Hiroto Morishita
- Sound Effects: Yuji Furuya (Swara Pro)
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music: Akinari Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson,
- Manami Takamoto (Team-MAX)
- Music Production: Pony Canyon
The manga's story centers on Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and experienced dungeon delver. When he saves a girl named Rirui from being devoured by a slime monster, he finds out that the girl has been abandoned by her parents and has nowhere else to go. Unable to abandon the girl himself, he decides to take her in, and finds out that she is no normal girl.
Nara launched the manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on September 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.