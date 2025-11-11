The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime Casts Haruka Shiraishi, Yasunori Matsumoto

Matsumoto, Shiraishi join anime's cast as chicken beast father & daughter

Kadokawa revealed two new cast members for the television anime of Ippei Nara 's The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer ( 29-Sai Dokushin Chūken Bōkensha no Nichijō ) manga on Tuesday.

Haruka Shiraishi as Cocko, a chicken beast girl with a dream to become a scholar

Yasunori Matsumoto as Cockdole, Cocko's father and a chicken beast-man ecologist absorbed in his monster research

The anime will debut in January.will stream the anime.

Previously announced cast members include:

Riki Fukushima ( Skate-Leading Stars , Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at animation studio HORNETS . Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade X , Beyblade: Metal Fury , Bakugan Battle Brawlers ) is the main character designer.

Additional staff include:

The manga's story centers on Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and experienced dungeon delver. When he saves a girl named Rirui from being devoured by a slime monster, he finds out that the girl has been abandoned by her parents and has nowhere else to go. Unable to abandon the girl himself, he decides to take her in, and finds out that she is no normal girl.

Nara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on September 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service.

