Interest
Original Macross Valkyrie Toy Revived in 2026 With More Joints

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
"Origin of Valkyrie: VF-1J Valkyrie 45th Anniv." release also brings back printed markings

Bandai revealed at its Tamashii Nation 2025 event on Thursday that it will re-release the very first toy from The Super Dimension Fortress Macross anime, the 1/55-scale VF-1J Valkyrie, in 2026 to celebrate the toy and the anime's 45th anniversary. (Strictly speaking, the 45th anniversary will be in 2027.)

img_2228-2-
Photos by Egan Loo
© 1982 Bigwest

The "Origin of Valkyrie: VF-1J Valkyrie 45th Anniv." re-release adds a few new joints (notably thigh swivel joints) that "builds on playability without compromising the design of the original" — although it is apparently not quite as posable as Transformers' recent Missing Link toys. The new 1/55 Valkyrie also features more printed markings instead of stickers, as some of the previous releases did.

img_2222-2-

img_2223-2-
© 1982 Bigwest

Takatoku Toys released the original VF-1J Valkyrie toy in November 1982, just one month after the anime itself premiered. Other variants from the anime arrived over the following year. 

img_2275-1-
© 1982 Bigwest

Bandai took over the manufacturing molds and released more variants of the toy under its Hi-Metal line in 1984, and again in 2001. (The molds also famously went into the Transformers line as Jetfire.) Bandai launched the "Origin of Valkyrie" line in 2008 to re-release the 1/55 toys, beginning with VF-1J (Hikaru) and VF-1S (Roy Focker) variants in July 2008, and two VF-1A Super Valkyrie variants (Hikaru and Max) in August 2008. (Not pictured is the 1990 reissue with its own unique head design and clip-on canopy cover.)

img_2236-2-
© 1982 Bigwest

Source: Tamashii Nation 2025

