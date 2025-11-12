Super Robot Wars Y Game Gets First DLC on November 20

Contract from Darkness DLC introduces new units, missions, assist crew members

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during Sony 's "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday that Super Robot Wars Y , a new entry in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy role-playing game series, will get its first DLC titled Contract from Darkness on November 20, with early access on November 18.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The DLC will include five new units, 16 new area missions, 13 new onboard missions, and two new assist crew members.

The game will also get an update to include a new special mission, EX Level pilot skills, and other stability improvements.

The game launched on August 28 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . It includes characters and mecha from the following anime and more:

Super Robot Wars 30 launched in October 2021 for PS4 and Switch in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English). The game launched for PC via Steam in the same regions as well as in the West on the same day.

Sources: Email correspondence, State of Play Japan livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.