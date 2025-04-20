Super Robot Wars Y Game Launches on August 28

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed in a second promotional video on Sunday that Super Robot Wars Y , a new entry in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy role-playing game series, will launch on August 28 for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The game will include characters and mecha from the following anime and more:

There will also be original hero mecha Lunedrache/Lundrache II and pilots Forte Tsukinowa, Echika Y. Franburnett, and Cross Tsukinowa.

Super Robot Wars 30 launched in October 2021 for PS4 and Switch in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English). The game launched for PC via Steam in the same regions as well as in the West on the same day.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.