Dynasty Warriors: Origins Game's Trailer Previews Visions of Four Heroes DLC

Paid DLC launches on January 22 alongside Switch 2 release

Koei Tecmo unveiled during the "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday a new trailer for its Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ) game, previewing the Visions of Four Heroes DLC.

Players who pre-order the DLC will receive the Yellow Turban Attire costume for the protagonist as a pre-order bonus.

The paid DLC will launch on January 22, on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 release of the game.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam last January.

Koei Tecmo Games describes the game's concept as centering on a "nameless hero [who] conquers the turbulent and chaotic Three Kingdoms alongside legendary figures."

The company describes the game's story:

Dynasty Warriors: Origins introduces a new, deeper interpretation of the traditional Three Kingdoms storyline, which depicts ancient Chinese history. The story begins the year before the Yellow Turban Rebellion, the dawn of an era of great upheaval, when the protagonist -- a martial artist with amnesia -- visits a village suffering from famine. Here, he meets Zhang Jiao, a long-haired man who offers a helping hand to people, and Guan Yu, a bearded warrior who denounces the injustice of government officials, and together they fight against the forces of corrupt officials.

The latest game in the franchise, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ), launched in Japan in December 2021. The game then launched in North America and Europe in February 2022.

Source: State of Play Japan livestream