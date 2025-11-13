A-1 Pictures Animates Opening for Solo Leveling: Karma PC, Mobile Game

Opening video, gameplay video both streamed

The official YouTube channel for Netmarble 's Solo Leveling : Karma game for PC and mobile revealed the game's opening video, animated by A-1 Pictures , on Thursday. The trailer was originally revealed at the G-STAR 2025 event in Busan on Friday.

The game takes place during a certain gap in time, during a part of the webtoon series that has not yet been covered in the anime. Both videos below contain major spoilers for that part of the story.

Yūya Horiuchi and Yoshihiro Kanno were the storyboard artists and creative directors for the opening. Tomoko Sudo was the character designer, Shibito was the animation director, and Yoshihiro Kanno was the action director.

The first season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling webtoon debuted in Japan in January 2024. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season, screened in Japan from November to December 2024. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- in December 2024 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The second season debuted on January 4. Crunchyroll streamed the second season and also streamed an English dub.

The webtoon adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on WEBTOON in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa version and original novel series in English in print, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webtoon digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webtoon in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The webtoon is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

The Solo Leveling : Arise role-playing game launched for Android, iOS, and Windows in May 2024. Netmarble 's new Solo Leveling : ARISE OVERDRIVE game will release for the Xbox Series X and S (as well as Xbox Cloud) in 2026. The game will first release on PC via Steam this fall.