Crunchyroll Details English Dubs for Solo Leveling, New Seasons of Classroom of the Elite, Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Anime

Crunchyroll announced more details for the English dubs of the Solo Leveling anime, the third season of Classroom of the Elite , and the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage anime season on Tuesday.

The company released a new trailer for the English dub of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa on Tuesday. The dub will premiere on January 20.

The English dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is the ADR Director for the English dub .

The anime debuted in Japan on January 6.

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English. Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The manhwa is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

The English dub for the third season of the Classroom of the Elite anime will premiere on January 17. Crunchyroll also revealed the English dub cast:

Helena Walstrom serves as voice director, Samantha Herek will be producer, Emily Neves will adapt the script and Derric Benavides serves as the sound engineer.

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on January 3 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), before running on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Sun TV , TV Aichi , and KBS Kyoto . Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan.

The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage

Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun 2nd Stage

The Englishfor), the second television season of's), will debut on January 17.

The English cast includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on January 3 on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 channels.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English. Shogakukan published the first light novel with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook from 2017 to 2019. The novels started their last stage in the 11th volume in March 2023.

