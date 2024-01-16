News
Crunchyroll Details English Dubs for Solo Leveling, New Seasons of Classroom of the Elite, Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll announced more details for the English dubs of the Solo Leveling anime, the third season of Classroom of the Elite, and the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage anime season on Tuesday.
The company released a new trailer for the English dub of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa on Tuesday. The dub will premiere on January 20.
The English dub cast includes:
- Sung Jinwoo voiced by Aleks Le
- Yoo Jinho voiced by Justin Briner
- Sung Jinah voiced by Rebecca Wan
- Cha Hae-in voiced by Michelle Rojas
- Choi Jong-in voiced by Ian Sinclair
- Baek Yoonho voiced by Christopher R. Sabat
- Go Gunhee voiced by Kent Williams
- Woo Jinchul voiced by SungWon Cho
- Lee Joohee voiced by Dani Chambers
Caitlin Glass is the ADR Director for the English dub.
The anime debuted in Japan on January 6.
The manhwa adaptation of Chugong's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU, launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English. Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).
The manhwa is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.
The English dub for the third season of the Classroom of the Elite anime will premiere on January 17. Crunchyroll also revealed the English dub cast:
- Akane voiced by Apphia Yu
- Sudo voiced by Brandon McInnis
- Sumida voiced by Bryson Baugus
- Hasebe voiced by Alex Moore
- Hashimoto voiced by Austin Tindle
- Hiyori voiced by Veronica Laux
- Ike voiced by Aaron Dismuke
- Ishizaki voiced by Aaron Roberts
- Koenji voiced by Chris Wehkamp
- Moriyama voiced by Belsheber Rusape
- Mashima voiced by Kent Williams
- Miyake voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz
- Yukimura voiced by Jessie James Grelle
Helena Walstrom serves as voice director, Samantha Herek will be producer, Emily Neves will adapt the script and Derric Benavides serves as the sound engineer.
The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on January 3 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), before running on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan.
The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II.
The English dub for Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage (Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun 2nd Stage), the second television anime season of Yūki Yaku's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki (Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun), will debut on January 17.
The English cast includes:
- Tomozaki voiced by Adam Gibbs
- Aoi voiced by Faye Mata
- Akiyama voiced by Brittany Karbowski
- Erika voiced by AmaLee
- Fuka voiced by Natalie Rose
- Hanabi voiced by Amber Connor
- Hashiguchi voiced by Justin Duncan
- Hirabayashi voiced by Hannah Alyea
- Kawamura voiced by Katelyn Gault
- Kizaki voiced by Michelle Rojas
- Male Game Narrator voiced by Eric Vale
- Mimimi voiced by Christina Kelly
- Mizusawa voiced by Stephen Fu
- Nakamura voiced by Chris Hackney
- Takei voiced by Matt Shipman
- Tomozaki's Little Sister voiced by Brittany Lauda
- Tsugumi voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft
- Yuzu voiced by Kate Bristol
The anime premiered in Japan on January 3 on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11 channels.
Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English. Shogakukan published the first light novel with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook from 2017 to 2019. The novels started their last stage in the 11th volume in March 2023.
Sources: Crunchyroll's YouTube channel, Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), (link 2), (link 3, Joseph Luster)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.