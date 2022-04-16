Crunchyroll to Stream Yurei Deco, Classroom of the Elite II, Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Anime

Crunchyroll announced at its panel at the Sakura Con event on Saturday that it will stream the Yurei Deco , Classroom of the Elite II , and Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime.

Crunchyroll will stream Yurei Deco this summer, and it describes the series:

From Science SARU comes an original story based on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The story begins when Berry, an average girl from an average home, meets Hack, a girl who looks like a boy. Charmed by Hack, Berry meets up with the team Hack leads, the Ghost Detectives Club. Members of this club are “socially dead,” working invisibly within the digitally controlled society of Tom Sawyer. As she works with the group, Berry learns about Zero, a mysterious figure who lurks within Tom Sawyer's underground. She and Hack decide to chase down this figure, and in time, the truth behind the city is revealed…

Science SARU 's Yurei Deco television anime will premiere in Japan in July.

Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) is directing the anime, and Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is in charge of series scripts.

The musical artists contributing to the anime are mito from the group Clammbon , Kōtarō Saitō , and Yebisu303 . Clammbon has performed theme songs for such anime as Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World , Polar Bear's Café , and She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- . mito has composed anime soundtracks for such anime as Flip Flappers , and Alice & Zoroku under the alias TO-MAS .



Crunchyroll did not give a release window for Classroom of the Elite II , but it describes the story of the anime's first season:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

The first television anime of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ) light novel series premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime is getting two more seasons in July 2022 and sometime in 2023 with a returning cast. The sequel anime will adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc.

The first season's directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning as chief directors, with Yoshihito Nishōji (first season's opening sequence, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo , Seven Senses of the Re'Union ) as the credited director at Lerche . Hayato Kazano (first season's episode scripts, Killing Bites , Rumble Garanndoll ) is now overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita is back to design the characters. Masaru Yokoyama is now composing the music, joined by Kana Hashiguchi ( A3! Season Autumn & Winter , A3! Season Spring & Summer , Black Fox ). Singer ZAQ is returning from the first season to perform the new opening theme song. Mai Fuchigami is singing the new ending theme song.



Crunchyroll will stream Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World in July, and it describes the story:

Struggling with life and society, high school student Michio Kaga wanders about the Internet and lands on an odd website. The website, featuring a number of questions and a point based system, allows one to create skills and abilities for a character. Upon completing his character, Kaga was transported to a game-like fantasy world and reborn as a strong man who can claim idol-level girls. Thus begins the cheat and harem legend of a reborn man!

The television anime adapts Shachi Sogano 's Isekai Meikyū de Harem o light novel series. The anime will star Taku Yashiro as Michio Kaga and Shiori Mikami as Roxanne.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Katteni Kaizō , Nisekoi , The Island of Giant Insects ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! , Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation ) is in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Uno ( Love Hina , Gravion , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters.



Source: Email correspondence