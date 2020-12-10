Isekai Meikyū de Harem o Light Novels Listed With TV Anime

Shachi Sogano's isekai story about high schooler transported to fantasy world with harem

Kadokawa 's BookWalker website is listing Shachi Sogano's Isekai Meikyū de Harem o (A Harem in an Alternate World Dungeon) light novel series as having a television anime adaptation in the works.

The novel series centers on high school student Michio Kaga. Wandering aimlessly through life and the Internet, he finds himself transported from a shady website to a fantasy world — reborn as a strong man who can use "cheat" powers. He uses his powers to become an adventurer, earn money, and get the right to claim girls that have idol-level beauty to form his very own harem.

Sogano launched the series in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō!" website in 2011, and concluded it in November 2019, with an epilogue in March earlier this year. Shufunotomo Co., Ltd. published the first volume in print with illustrations by Shikidouji ( Full Metal Panic! ) in 2012. Shufunotomo will publish the 11th volume on December 28.

Issei Hyōju ( MM! , Blade Dance of Elementalers manga) launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in April 2017. Kadokawa published the sixth volume on August 26.

Source: BookWalker via Yaraon!