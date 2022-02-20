Science SARU Announces Yurei Deco TV Anime for This Summer

Studios streams short teaser with phrase "11/11"

Science SARU ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Heike Story , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) announced on Twitter on Sunday that it will launch an original television anime titled Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) this summer. The company streamed a short teaser video for the project.

The tweet and video mention the phrase "11/11."

Science SARU is also animating Netflix and Universal Studio Group's Universal Content Productions' (UCP) upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series.

Thanks to Nicholas R. Zabaly for the news tip.