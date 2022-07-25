Solo Leveling Manhwa Artist DUBU Passes Away

passed away on July 23 due to cerebral hemorrhage from chronic illness

REDICE Studio announced on Monday that Solo Leveling manwha artist DUBU (real name Jang Sung-Rak) passed away on July 23 due to a cerebral hemorrhage from chronic illness.

A funeral service will be held with family members and close friends.

DUBU was the illustrator for the manwha adaptation of author Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series. The manwha launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manwha and original novel series in English. The series is getting an anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures on Crunchyroll in 2023.

DUBU was the CEO of REDICE, a Korean studio that produced Webtoon adaptations of novels. REDICE also illustrated the Space Dandy and The Island of Giant Insects manga.



Sources: REDICE's website and Twitter account, TopStarNews, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)