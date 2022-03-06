Classroom of the Elite TV Anime's Video Announces 2 More Seasons in July 2022 & 2023

A live-streamed special for the television anime of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ) light novel series debuted a new promotional video and a new visual on Sunday. The video reveals that the announced sequel is actually two more seasons that will air in July 2022 and sometime in 2023 with the returning cast. The cast added that the anime will adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc.





The first season's directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning as chief directors, with Yoshihito Nishōji (first season's opening sequence, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo , Seven Senses of the Re'Union ) as the credited director at Lerche . Hayato Kazano (first season's episode scripts, Killing Bites , Rumble Garanndoll ) is now overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita is back to design the characters. Masaru Yokoyama is now composing the music, joined by Kana Hashiguchi ( A3! Season Autumn & Winter , A3! Season Spring & Summer , Black Fox ). Satoki Iida is directing the sound.

Singer ZAQ appeared on the special to announce that she is returning from the first season to perform the new opening theme song. Mai Fuchigami also appeared to announce that she is singing the new ending theme song.

Light novel illustrator Shunsaku Tomose drew the previous visual above to commemorate the sequel news, and the staff decorated a cake with the visual for Sunday's special.

The first 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novel series in English. Yuyu Ichino launched a manga adaptation of the first light novel series in Monthly Comic Alive in early 2016. Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the manga in English.

The Classroom of the Elite : Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e : 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels are a sequel to the main light novel series. The first novel volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc). Shia Sasane launched a manga adaptation in December. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English.

Update: Corrected composer credits. Thanks, konome.