Classroom of the Elite TV Anime Gets Sequel

Livestream program on March 6 to reveal more information

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ) light novel announced on Monday that the anime is getting a sequel.

Light novel illustrator Shunsaku Tomose drew a visual to commemorate the announcement.

A special program will stream on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube channel on March 6 at 8:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EST) to reveal more information about the sequel. Shōya Chiba (voice of Kiyotaka Ayanokōji) and Yurika Kubo (voice of Kikyō Kushida) will appear on the program.

The first 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novel series in English. Yuyu Ichino launched a manga adaptation of the first light novel series in Monthly Comic Alive in early 2016. Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the manga in English.

The Classroom of the Elite : Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e : 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels are a sequel to the main light novel series. The first novel volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc). Shia Sasane launched a manga adaptation in December. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English.