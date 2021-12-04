Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novels Get Manga on December 25

Shia Sasane draws manga of sequel novel series

The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on November 27 that Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite : Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e : 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels are inspiring a manga adaptation by Shia Sasane that will launch in the magazine's next issue on December 25.

Classroom of the Elite : Year 2 is a sequel to Kinugasa's Classroom of the Elite light novel series. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom--if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? The second year of this intense school drama begins now!

The first novel volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc). The fifth volume of the new series (which serves as the 20th overall novel volume for the franchise) shipped on October 25. Seven Seas will release the first novel volume on May 2022.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas is releasing the original light novels, and it released the ninth volume on August 26.

Yuyu Ichino launched the manga adaptation of the first light novel series in Monthly Comic Alive in early 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th volume on June 23. Seven Seas will also begin releasing the novels' manga adaptation in February 2022.

Kinugasa's original light novel series inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub