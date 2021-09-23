Seven Seas Licenses World End Solte Manga, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novels

Azusa Banjo's I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the World End Solte manga, Classroom of the Elite : Year 2 light novels, and the I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Satoshi Mizukami 's World End Solte ( Saihate no Solte ) manga digitally and in print in April 2022. The company describes the manga:

The war is finally over, but the land has been ravaged. Magical pollution runs rampant, distorting time and space. Solte, an orphan whose mother and father were killed trying to eliminate this blight, decides to follow in her parents' footsteps. But rather than cleansing the pollution, she wants to venture into it, like the Salvagers who reclaim treasure from its depths. Solte wants to push farther and see if she can find the other side--and perhaps even the answers she seeks.

Mizukami launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi manga website in January 2020. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 9 this year.

Mizukami drew and wrote the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer manga, which launched in Young King Ours magazine in April 2005, and ended in 2010. JManga once carried the manga, and Seven Seas Entertainment later licensed and released the manga in print in North America. Crunchyroll also published the manga digitally.

Mizukami launched his Spirit Circle manga in Young King Ours in May 2012, and ended the series in March 2016. Shonengahosha shipped the sixth and final compiled volume in June 2016. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2014, and Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga.

Mizukami also worked on the Planet With cross-media project alongside J.C. Staff , writing the story of the anime, and writing and drawing the manga. The anime premiered in July 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide outside of Asia. The manga launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2018. Shonengahosha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 30. The manga premiered on Crunchyroll 's digital manga platform in July 2018, and simultaneous publication with Japan began in the same month. The manga is in its final arc.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite : Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e : 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels both digitally and in print in May 2022. The company describes the novels:

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom--if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? The second year of this intense school drama begins now!

The novel series is a sequel to Kinugasa's Classroom of the Elite light novel series. The first volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the fifteenth overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc).

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015, and published the "4.5th" volume of the novels' second year student arc (the 19th overall volume) on June 25. Seven Seas is releasing the original light novels, and it released the ninth volume on August 26. Seven Seas will also begin releasing the novels' manga adaptation in February 2022.

Kinugasa's original light novel series inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Azusa Banjo's I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl ( Koisuru (Otome) no Tsukurikata ) manga both digitally and in print in May 2022. The company describes the manga:

It's a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, the path to a new life isn't quite so straight and narrow. Kenshirou Midou has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession secret from almost everyone except for his childhood friend Hiura Mihate. One day, Kenshirou gets permission to practice applying makeup on Hiura, and the results are earth-shattering: Hiura's appearance transforms from a plain, undersized boy to a pretty, petite girl, and Kenshirou discovers just how freeing it is to apply his passion! Yet he's not the only one who finds the process liberating. Hiura likes the makeup, and the subsequent “dress-up” in feminine clothes, and decides to start wearing the girls' uniform to school. Kenshirou doesn't understand if he's unlocked something in Hiura, or if he's simply seeing a new side to his childhood buddy that he never noticed before. What are these feelings bubbling between them now--is this attraction truly new?

Banjo launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Pool manga website in February 2020, and Ichijinsha published the manga's second volume on April 16.

