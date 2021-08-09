Planet With Manga Enters Final Arc

This year's September issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed on July 30 that Satoshi Mizukami 's Planet With is entering its final arc. GGh43kLww8HyM

The Planet With manga is part of J.C. Staff and manga creator Mizukami's original mecha anime and manga project. Mizukami is drawing the manga, which launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2018. Shonengahosha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 30.

Planet With premiered on Crunchyroll 's digital manga platform in July 2018, and simultaneous publication with Japan began in the same month. The website describes the anime's story:

"I'm an ally to people I want to ally with. That's all!" Sōya Kuroi lives a peaceful life despite having no memories of his past. But one day, his city is suddenly attacked by a giant machine known as a "Nebula Weapon." Along with the cat-like Sensei and the gothic lolita girl Ginko, he is dragged into the fight, but he ends up the enemy of seven heroes who are working to protect the city. What is Sōya's reason for fighting that is locked deep within his memories?

The anime premiered in July 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide outside of Asia.

