Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, TV Format

The staff for the anime adaptation of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series announced on Saturday that the anime is a television anime series. The staff also revealed the main cast and staff for the show.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Angel's 3Piece , The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at Project No. 9 . Fumihiko Shimo ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akane Yano ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) is designing the characters.

The anime's cast are reprising their roles from a previous drama CD:

Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Tomozaki is one of the best gamers in Japan, and in his opinion, the game of real life is one of the worst. No clear-cut rules for success, horribly balanced, and nothing makes sense. But then he meets a gamer who's just as good as him, and she offers to teach him a few exploits…

Shogakukan published the first light novel volume written by Yaku and with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The eighth volume shipped on October 18. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook for the past three years. A manga adaptation launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in December 2017.



Source: Comic Natalie