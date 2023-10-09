Solo Leveling Manhwa Has Planned Live-Action Korean Adaptation

D&C creative director Heaeun Kwak revealed in interview with L'Internaute

© Chugong, DUBU

French news website L'Internaute interviewed on Thursday D&C Webtoon creative director Heaeun Kwak, who revealed that writerand the late artist's (REDICE Studio)has a live-action Korean adaptation in development.

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English.

Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up), and released the 14th volume on September 22.

The manwha is inspiring an anime that will premiere in January.

Crunchyroll announced the series' anime adaptation at its Anime Expo industry panel in July 2022. Crunchyroll describes the story:

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of Asia.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.