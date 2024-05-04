Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise's Live-Action Knuckles Spinoff Series Crosses 4 Million Hours Viewed

Series becomes most watchedoriginal series of all time

Deadline reported on Friday that the live-actionspinoff series in thecrossed 4 million hours of viewing time in its premiere weekend. The series is now the most-watchedoriginal series of all time. The show is also the most-watched kids and family title overall on the platform.

The news outlet also reported that viewership for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise increased 278% globally over the previous daily average with the release of Knuckles .

The series debuted on April 26 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ and has six episodes. The series began streaming on April 27 in additional territories on Paramount+ . It will premiere in Japan later in the year.

The series was originally scheduled for 2023.

The show centers on the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising the role. Edi Patterson , Julian Barratt , Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor are part of the cast. Rory McCann has a guest-starring role. Adam Pally reprises his role as Wade Whipple from the films, and Tika Sumpter also returns as Maddie in a guest-starring role. Other cast includes Cary Elwes , Stockard Channing , Christopher Lloyd , Paul Scheer , and Rob Huebel .

The series takes place between the second and third live-action films. In the series, Knuckles trains Wade as his protégé and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The films' staff returned for the series. The films' director Jeff Fowler returned to direct the first episode. Ged Wright , Brandon Trost , Jorma Taccone , and Carol Banker also directed. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , John Whittington , Toru Nakahara , and Elba are credited as executive producers. Whittington also served as head writer, along with writers Brian Schacter and James Madejski .

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live-action film is slated for release on December 20.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo.

Source: Deadline (Katie Campione)