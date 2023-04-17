Sonic the Hedgehog's Knuckles Live-Action Spinoff Series Reveals Cast

© 2023 Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that thelive-action spinoff series in thehas cast, Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor.will have a guest-starring role.will reprise his role as Wade Whipple from the films, andwill also return as Maddie in a guest-starring role.

The series will debut on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service in 2023, and will center on the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising the role. The series will take place between the second and third live-action films. In the series, Knuckles will train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The films' staff is returning for the series. The films' director Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the first episode. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker are also directing. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , John Whittington , Toru Nakahara , and Elba are credited as executive producers. Whittington is also serving as head writer, along with writers Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

Paramount Pictures announced in February 2022 that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film. The film is currently slated to open on December 20, 2024.

Source: Deadline (Justin Kroll)