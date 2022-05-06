Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is Now #1 Game-Based Film in U.S.

Box Office Mojo records the film as having earned a cumulative US$163,285,385 in the United States

Ben Schwartz announced on his Twitter account on April 26 that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film has become the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States. Box Office Mojo records the film as having earned a cumulative US$163,285,385 in the United States as of Friday, and lists the film's worldwide gross at US$325,885,385.

The film ranked #2 in its fourth weekend in the United States.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States on April 8 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. It earned an estimated US$70 million internationally, and an estimated worldwide total of US$141 million in its opening weekend.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020. The Box Office Mojo website now lists the first film with a US$148,974,665 total in the United States, overtaking Pokémon Detective Pikachu as the #1 film in the United States based on a game. ( Detective Pikachu earned US$144,105,346 in the United States.) The film has earned the equivalent of US$170,741,018 internationally, for a US$319,715,683 total worldwide gross. The film debuted digitally in March 2020, and shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in May 2020.

The film will open in Japan on August 19.

Idris Elba plays Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprises her role as Tails. O'Shaughnessey has voiced the character since the 2014 Sonic Boom animated series.

Paramount Pictures announced in February that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as the first live-action series for the Sonic franchise . The live-action series will debut on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service in 2023, and will center on the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising the role.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the original film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.