SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes Anime Reveals Main Promo Video for Show's 2nd Half
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Aniplex and Sony Music's new original television anime series SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes revealed the main promotional video on Sunday for the show's second cours (quarter of a year). The video previews the show's climax.
The series debuted on Fuji TV on October 5 at 9:30 a.m. JST, and began streaming on various services in Japan starting on October 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia. The anime will air for two consecutive cours.
Daisuke Yoshida (Idol Incidents, Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga) is directing the anime at Studio VOLN. Naho Ōtsuki (key animator for Lycoris Recoil, Back Arrow) and Nami Fujii (key animator for My Hero Academia seasons 6 and 7) are designing the characters for animation, and Shūhei Mutsuki (Spy×Family three seasons) is composing the music.
Fumiaki Maruto (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend light novel author and anime scriptwriter) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Hidari (Santa Company, Fractale, Phantom in the Twilight) is the original character designer.
The in-story unit SI-VIS perform both the opening theme song "So Far Away" and the ending theme song "Friends & Smile." Taisho is handling the vocals in songs for YOSUKE, the leader of SI-VIS.
The story centers on the members of the SI-VIS co-ed vocal unit that is wildly popular both inside and outside Japan. Their true secret identity is a group of heroes who fight against a mysterious calamity threatening to destroy the world named "Mirage." Through their live performances, they gather the power to fight.
