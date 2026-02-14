SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes Anime Reveals Main Promo Video for Show's 2nd Half

Series debuted on October 7

The official website for Aniplex and Sony Music 's new original television anime series SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes revealed the main promotional video on Sunday for the show's second cours (quarter of a year). The video previews the show's climax.

Image via SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes anime's website ©2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント

cours

The series debuted on October 5 at 9:30 a.m. JST, and began streaming on various services in Japan starting on October 7. The anime will air for two consecutive cours.

Daisuke Yoshida ( Idol Incidents , Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga ) is directing the anime at Studio VOLN . Naho Ōtsuki (key animator for Lycoris Recoil , Back Arrow ) and Nami Fujii (key animator for My Hero Academia seasons 6 and 7) are designing the characters for animation, and Shūhei Mutsuki ( Spy×Family three seasons) is composing the music.

Fumiaki Maruto ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend light novel author and anime scriptwriter) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Hidari ( Santa Company , Fractale , Phantom in the Twilight ) is the original character designer.

The in-story unit SI-VIS perform both the opening theme song "So Far Away" and the ending theme song "Friends & Smile." Taisho is handling the vocals in songs for YOSUKE, the leader of SI-VIS.

The story centers on the members of the SI-VIS co-ed vocal unit that is wildly popular both inside and outside Japan. Their true secret identity is a group of heroes who fight against a mysterious calamity threatening to destroy the world named "Mirage." Through their live performances, they gather the power to fight.