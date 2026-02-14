News
AlphaPolis Acquires Anime Studio NIA Animation
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
NIA Animation was founded in July 2021, and it focuses on 3DCG animation planning and video production. The studio has worked on both seasons of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, as well as The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie. The company is also working on CG for the upcoming Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star- anime.
AlphaPolis has published many light novel series that have also had anime adaptations, including: The Unaware Atelier Master, Tsuyokute New Saga, Re:Monster, Gate - Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri, A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai, Observation Records of My Fiancée, May I Ask for One Final Thing?, A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life, and Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, among others.
AlphaPolis was founded in 2000, and the company launched the Alpha Manga service in 2021, which releases English versions of AlphaPolis' manga series.
AlphaPolis acquired anime studio WHITE FOX on September 30.
Sources: AlphaPolis (link 2), Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)