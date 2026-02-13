News
K Manga Adds Playing the Vixen to Find Happiness in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Author Ichiha Hiiragi, artist Nagi Ōkawa's manga launched manga title in November 2024
Kodansha's K Manga service announced on X (formerly Twitter) on January 31 that it is publishing author Ichiha Hiiragi and artist Nagi Ōkawa's Playing the Vixen to Find Happiness (Itsuwari no Akujo Desu ga Suenagaku Shiawase ni Narimashō) manga in English.
The company describes the manga:
It has been agreed that Lynette will marry Alfred―a man who is rumored to be a playboy and wants a young lady who can manipulate men―in place of her sister, who ran off with the dowry. In order not to be kicked out, she tries to act like the vixen Alfred wants, but he isn't reacting the way Lynette hoped?! As it turns out, Alfred is not actually a playboy, but a pure-hearted novice in love. However, he decides to pretend to be a playboy to figure out the true intentions of Lynette, who was sent by the queen, his archenemy!
Hiiragi and Ōkawa launched the manga on Kodansha's Palcy service in November 2024. The third compiled volume of the manga shipped on December 26.