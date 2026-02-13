J-Novel Club Reveals 10 Light Novel, 3 Manga Licenses, 6 Print Releases

Sister Mafioso , Starting on Hard Mode , Unsung Epics of the Hero's Journey , more

announced licenses for 10 light novel series and three manga series for release on Friday. The first two parts of the first volume for all new light novel series and the first chapter for all new manga are available now. The company also revealed print releases for the following six titles:

J-Novel Club 's new novel licenses include:

E, Shanai System Subete Wanope Shiteiru Watashi wo Kaiko desu ka?

Title:Authors:(illustrations)Summary: Once the sole engineer maintaining the systems at her company, Ai Sato is laid off without warning one day. (Apparently, the new CEO doesn't approve of cosplaying at work... Rude!) Moping won't pay the bills, so Ai sets out to find a new job—only to bump into an old friend, Kenta Suzuki, who just so happens to need a business partner. Together, they'll run a coding school for people truly in need.

Their first student is of course...a salaryman hoping to improve his relationship with his family? Each new recruit that follows seems to be struggling under modern expectations: from a harried woman determined to prove her worth at work, to a jobless hopeful who wants to fulfill his mother's dream, and more. If Ai wants to bring out their best, she'll need to teach them a lesson in not just coding skills but also how to build up their confidence!



Sister Mafioso

Gisō Shi Shita Moto Mafia Reijō, Nidome no Jinsei wa Zettai ni Ikinobimasu

Title:Authors: Adachi,(illustrations)Summary: Under the cover of darkness, Dina Ferletti—the young, golden-haired queen of the fiendish Ferletti family—was tossed into a nearby canal and left for dead. The next day, a redhead with “amnesia” washed up on the shore of a rural seaside town.

For the past decade, Dina's lived the charmed life of a nun-in-training, but her blessings seemingly run out when Teodoro, a member of the family, breaks into the chapel. He's arrived under orders to bring the don's little sister home, but Teo's true intentions lie with bringing the Ferlettis to justice.

As a result, Dina's forced to give him a hand by posing as...herself?! And if she's discovered, her death won't be staged this time. So God, please let this lie stand!



Starting on Hard Mode: God Levels, Got Problems

Level Count Stop Kara Hajimaru, Kamisama-teki Isekai Life: Saikyō Status ni Tensei Shita no de Suki ni Ikimasu

Title:Authors:, ririnra (illustrations)Summary: You have been reincarnated. From here on, a free life awaits you.

Merlin awakens in a strange new world with all memories of his past life erased. He might have a princely face and god-tier stats now, but he quickly learns his so-called “freedom” may be limited by his ridiculous powers. Especially when a casual wave of his hand can sunder the ground and tapping his finger sends people fl ying! The last thing this equation needs is a series of chaotic new companions, even if they are beautiful. How else will Merlin find peace among all this noise?



Return of the Corpse King: Reining in My Cringe Secret Society

Shiō no Kikan : Motoyūsha no Ore, Jibun ga Soshiki Shita Chūni Himitsu Kessha wo Tomeru Tame ni Futatabi Isekai ni Shōkan Sareteshimau

Title:Authors: Sty, Tumeki (illustrations)Summary: Imagine being summoned to another world to be the hero, beat the Demon King, and live an adventure...only to be forced to return to modern-day Japan. That's what happened to Hizaki Shio. Those exploits seem like forever ago—he is in high school now—even though it's only been three years.

But just as Hizaki has settled back into reality, he's suddenly summoned again and this time to stop the Secret Society, Helheim! However, Shio has a slightly cringey secret... He founded Helheim himself, during an embarrassing phase when he went around calling himself the Corpse King. It's physically painful to remember. So who could be using Helheim's name in his place, and how did it become so powerful? It's time to confront the marks he left behind. First stop: the Steel City of Gaghiel to rescue a noble heiress!



Unsung Epics of the Hero's Journey

Yūsha no Tabi no Uragawa de

Title:Authors: Hachigatsumori, Nat (illustrations)Summary: A hero has been chosen by the divine blade!

She's due to set out on a journey to defeat the archfiend, leaving the city abuzz. But from the shadows dawns a prophecy that the hero will be cut down before she ever reaches the archfiend's stronghold. To avert this tragedy, the temple dispatches Rhuys Ferme to redirect the stream of events leading to the hero's death and to keep the omen secret. Only problem is that this is a job for two. Enter Araignée: (in)famously skilled adventurer who's willing to help—for a price. And no one said it'd just be money that Rhuys had to pay.



Miss Medic's Diary at War

Title:Authors:(illustrations)Summary: As someone “blessed” with the rare potential for recovery magic, Tory Noelle is drafted as a combat medic at the tender age of fifteen. Fighting as a teen soldier won't shake her confidence, though—not when she can recall carefree days of playing first-person-shooter games in a previous life. But a world full of magic isn't as fun as it once seemed. Now living the nightmare that was once her playground, Tory faces a serious question: can she build her skills fast enough to buffer against the brutality of war, or is she doomed to become another bloody stain on the battlefield?

The Reincarnated Mastermind: Sundering Fate with Magic Swords

Monogatari no Kuromaku ni Tensei Shite ~Shinka-suru Maken to Game Chishiki de Subete wo Nejifuseru~

Title:Authors:, Nakamura (illustrations)Summary: Ren thought his reward for being the first to clear the sequel to The Legend of the Seven Heroes would be personal satisfaction. So when he's rewarded with “special content,” he quickly accepts...only to wake up as a baby in the game's world. At first, hoping he's been reborn as the hero, Ren instead discovers his new life is that of the story's shadowy antagonist, the figure suspected to be the mastermind behind the entire trilogy.

Good thing Ren is fully intent on living a peaceful life in the countryside—without getting involved with any characters or world-ending plots. But when he crosses paths with the very saint he is meant to kill in canon, Ren realizes fate may be the ultimate final boss.



The Path of an S-Rank Adventurer: From Deadweight to Weapon Master

S-kyū Bōkensha ga Ayumu Michi: Party wo Tsuihō Sareta Shōnen wa Shin no Nōryoku "Weapon Master" de Sekai Saikyō ni Itaru

Title:Authors: Satou, Hitakiyuu (illustrations)Summary: The adventuring party Sacred is quickly becoming famous for its incredible heroic exploits—and its supremely talented leader, Sasha. Almost no one remembers that Sacred ever had a co-leader: Hyse. Once Sasha's childhood friend, he was booted from the party, reduced from his already tenuous position as workhorse to plain deadweight. Devastation at the betrayal and shame over his own weakness drives Hyse to pour his bitterness into learning his Ability, an unfathomable power not even he fully understands.

Now mistrustful but determined, Hyse steps up to take on the world—and the comrades who abandoned him.



Reborn to Reign: Imposing My Rules with My Mastery of Magic

Mujihina Akuyaku Kizoku ni Tensei-shita Boku wa Shōaku Mahou wo Kushi-shite Mahō Sekai no Chōten ni Tatsu ~Heroine Nante Inai to Akiramete Itara Mukōkara Katte ni Yotte-kimashita~

Title:Author:(illustrations)Summary: He cannot remember anything of his past life, not even his name. He can't even remember the details of the novel he's been reincarnated into. All the newly-awakened Vanitas Lindblum does remember is that he's been cast as the villain in this world—and that by the novel's end, he's doomed to die.

Determined to avoid that fate, he undertakes learning the ancient skill of Grasping Magic, which not one of his foes is able to wield. Along the way, the women enslaved by the evil Vanitas—destined to become the hero's right-hand women and overthrow him—are instead allured by this change in his personality and begin to...admire their new master? Can the antagonist cheat death and even find love?



Akuyaku Reijō no Kyōji

Title:Authors: Mary=Doe, Kuga Huna (illustrations)Summary: For years, Wellmy Ernest has made her half-sister Iora's life a living nightmare. She forced Iora to obscure her beauty, treated her like a servant, and even stole her fiancé. Their own father and his second wife joined in on the torment, cruelly confiscating Iora's belongings and forcing her to live in a cold, drab detached building. Now that Iora has turned eighteen, Wellmy is ready for the final insult: marrying her off to Aides Ormirage, the handsome yet heartless mage lord.

Tonight, at last, her brilliant scheme will reach its climax at the banquet held by Aides himself. Yet as the villainess prepares for her final act, she is acutely aware that all that awaits her is her own doom.



J-Novel Club 's new manga include:

Starting on Hard Mode: God Levels, Got Problems

Level Count Stop Kara Hajimaru, Kamisama-teki Isekai Life

Hanmenkyoushi

Title:Authors: SOTONO,(original work)Summary: After waking to find himself reincarnated and his past-life memories erased, Merlin is looking forward to a life of ease—but his reality is anything but easy! “Blessed” with god-tier stats and divine good looks, he quickly discovers that a normal life is next to impossible for someone who's constantly mistaken for a deity. It doesn't help that being OP means he can barely lift a finger without causing mass destruction! Then there's the issue of all the girls who desperately need his help. Too overpowered and too overrun with damsels in distress—will Merlin ever get to kick back and enjoy his new life?

Noroware Ryōrinin wa Meikyū de Mofumimi Shōjo-tachi wo Sodatemasu

Title:Authors: Watarinica,(original work)Summary: Things get cooking right away in this dungeon epic with cheat skills and delicious dishes!, an incorrigible lover of beastfolk and their adorably fl uffy ears, dies young after heroically saving a child. In a divine exchange, his reward is reincarnation into another world... and the ability to cook up magical beasts? Now called Thor, he must use the knowledge of his past life and newfound culinary skills to survive a world that shows mercy to no one, not even children. But just as he manages to find his footing, who should appear before him but two beastfolk on the verge of death! Thor will have to cook up a recipe for success if he wants all three of them to survive. And so begins their story of furry ears, mouthwatering cooking, and dungeon crawling!

All Eyes on Nekoyashiki-kun! Notice Me, Not My Characters

Kabe Circle Dōjin Sakka no Nekoyashiki-kun wa Shōnin Yokkyū wo Kojiraseteiru

Title:Author:Summary: Meet up-and-coming indie manga artist, Nekoyashiki Mamoru! He might have garnered a small, dedicated fanbase devoted to his gay comics and even scored a coveted seller's booth at the bi-annual Comic Kingdom event, but this paltry fame isn't enough! It's certainly not on the level of Kazama Issei, an actual idol and Mamoru's childhood friend. When a chance encounter throws them back into each other's orbit, things get complicated as the ever-cheerful Issei brings back messy childhood memories and inspires feelings of inferiority in Mamoru. Their paths crash together in this story about professional challenges, personal feelings, and...moobs? sense of purpose. Who knew that coding lessons could change so many lives?

