Is anime art? Where does the line between "art" and "pretentiousness" get drawn? Or is all art quite useless? Sylvia and Chris explore these erudite issues.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Chris

All right Sylvia, don't panic. The bad news is that we have (once again) woken up as participants in an elaborate death game. The good news is I don't think we have to saw anybody's leg off, we just need to talk about the delicious presentational pretentions of arthouse anime direction. © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Comparatively, that is way easier for us. All right Sylvia, don't panic. The bad news is that we have (once again) woken up as participants in an elaborate death game. The good news is I don't think we have to saw anybody's leg off, we just need to talk about the delicious presentational pretentions of arthouse anime direction.Comparatively, that is way easier for us.

Sylvia

Oh, that is quite the relief. The creepy VHS wolf puppet was just telling me something completely different and far more convoluted, but I think he's trapped in the TV anyway. Probably nothing to worry about.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Anyway, how about that SHIBOYUGI ? Wow! What a picture. What a many pictures.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

You know an anime means business when it's letterboxed. Oh, that is quite the relief. The creepy VHS wolf puppet was just telling me something completely different and far more convoluted, but I think he's trapped in the TV anyway. Probably nothing to worry about.Anyway, how about that? Wow! What a picture. What a many pictures.You know an anime means business when it's letterboxed.

most letterboxed! © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 I don't necessarily try to play the part of the critic compelled to appreciate anything artsy, but SHIBOYUGI has, right from its hour-long jump, made it way too easy for me to just be thrilled every time it and series director Sōta Ueno makes any kind of purposeful and or unconventional decision. © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 I was clapping like a seal at the presentation of the timer in the arc that just wrapped up! TheI don't necessarily try to play the part of the critic compelled to appreciate anything artsy, buthas, right from its hour-long jump, made it way too easy for me to just be thrilled every time it and series directormakes any kind of purposeful and or unconventional decision.I was clapping like a seal at the presentation of the timer in the arc that just wrapped up!

Journal with Witch in my seasonal rankings, but SHIBOYUGI should harbor no shame in being the second-best. This is, to be crass, extremely my shit. Twisted, slow, quiet, and consistently creating new ways to present itself to the audience.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

Of course, I was hyped for this before the season began, having been introduced to Sōta Ueno through his idiosyncratic slow-cinema adaptation of Days With My Stepsister . I think this flew under most radars, but if prestige incest anime is what you seek, you cannot do much finer than this.

© 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会 © 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会 © 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会 © 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会 It's a unilaterally excellent series and adaptation, if you ask me. It is kind of unfortunate it has to compete with the transcendentin my seasonal rankings, butshould harbor no shame in being the second-best. This is, to be crass, extremely my shit. Twisted, slow, quiet, and consistently creating new ways to present itself to the audience.Of course, I was hyped for this before the season began, having been introduced tothrough his idiosyncratic slow-cinema adaptation of. I think this flew under most radars, but if prestige incest anime is what you seek, you cannot do much finer than this.

SHIBOYUGI , Days With My Stepsister takes a well-worn anime path some might dismiss, and refreshes it through Ueno's sense of purpose and sheer commitment. © 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会 © 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会 I still think about this scene from early in that anime, just lingering on that shot of the hall area and Saki flicking light switches as she figures out how this new, unfamiliar home works. And I can absolutely see how that allowed for something like SHIBOYUGI defiantly lingering on Yuki lying in bed for over a minute straight. © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Similar to elevating the schlocky standby of the death game genre intakes a well-worn anime path some might dismiss, and refreshes it through Ueno's sense of purpose and sheer commitment.I still think about this scene from early in that anime, just lingering on that shot of the hall area and Saki flicking light switches as she figures out how this new, unfamiliar home works. And I can absolutely see how that allowed for something likedefiantly lingering on Yuki lying in bed for over a minute straight.

Stepsister, he used quietude to organically develop the unique bond and level of (dis)comfort found in its central relationship. In SHIBOYUGI , he uses it to extremely disquieting ends. Our journey into Yuki's interiority in this week's episode is suffused with minimalist abstractions that nevertheless reveal volumes.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

And I love anime like SHIBOYUGI because they let me write pretentious sentences like those. Ueno definitely is not a director who fears stillness, and furthermore, he makes that quality work for the material it's being applied to. With, he used quietude to organically develop the unique bond and level of (dis)comfort found in its central relationship. In, he uses it to extremely disquieting ends. Our journey into Yuki's interiority in this week's episode is suffused with minimalist abstractions that nevertheless reveal volumes.And I love anime likebecause they let me write pretentious sentences like those.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 SHIBOYUGI actually demonstrates that right at the beginning: Its deliberate, vibes-y POV intro in the first episode declaring that it's probably gonna feel a bit different from other death game stories. And then, by re-deploying this and confirming it is in fact that actual OP in subsequent episodes, reinforces that commitment to this kind of presentation. So yeah, it's pretentious! And it absolutely knows how and why it's being pretentious! As I've insinuated already, I know there's a fear in some audiences and critics to respond to a series that comes off pretentious. But with so many samey seasonal series (to the point that we regularly run them down in by-the-numbers isekai and rom-com thunderdomes every few months) I think it's valuable to acknowledge that pretention can actually be worthwhile!actually demonstrates that right at the beginning: Its deliberate, vibes-y POV intro in the first episode declaring that it's probably gonna feel a bit different from other death game stories. And then, by re-deploying this and confirming it is in fact that actual OP in subsequent episodes, reinforces that commitment to this kind of presentation. So yeah, it's pretentious! And it absolutely knows how and why it's being pretentious!

SHIBOYUGI reminds us what it's there for—to establish mood. And here, the starkness is the point.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

But yes, the eternally thorny question when it comes to discussing so-called "pretentious" works of art is how we define "pretentious" in the first place. Like, the traditional definition refers to a work with the hubris to reach beyond its means. Something that grasps for deeper meanings while only displaying a shallow understanding of its subject. The problem is that, too, can be difficult to definitively identify, so any work that attempts to be "high art" ends up wearing the pretentious label to some degree. And then contrarians like myself embrace that label because it gets used on so many of my favorite pieces of art. And moreover, I like pretenses! I like when a work is in open conversation with itself and its antecedents.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

That facet in particular is so great. I also did not clock it as the OP at first, because it bears no resemblance to your usual one. It doesn't run through the cast. It doesn't include a montage of scenes to come in the season. But in stripping the concept of an "OP" to its bare essentials,reminds us what it's there for—to establish mood. And here, the starkness is the point.But yes, the eternally thorny question when it comes to discussing so-called "pretentious" works of art is how we define "pretentious" in the first place. Like, the traditional definition refers to a work with the hubris to reach beyond its means. Something that grasps for deeper meanings while only displaying a shallow understanding of its subject. The problem is that, too, can be difficult to definitively identify, so any work that attempts to be "high art" ends up wearing the pretentious label to some degree. And then contrarians like myself embrace that label because it gets used on so many of my favorite pieces of art. And moreover, I like pretenses! I like when a work is in open conversation with itself and its antecedents.

SHIBOYUGI 's case, that conversation with itself can be surprisingly literal. Nothing is created in a vacuum, so an awareness of what you're making and how it's going to be compared can only be valuable, I'd say, in a field as crowded as modern seasonal anime. © BanG Dream! Project I remember running into this dissonance last year when I was reviewing BanG Dream! Ave Mujica , which did plenty, but particularly in its eleventh episode this music mobile-game tie-in had the audacity to relay a shocking character backstory through the medium of an imagined one-woman show where she's literally projecting her insecurities onstage. Outlandish, some would say, but incredibly more effective and memorable than a mere flashback or montage, not to mention par for the course for the pretense of Ave Mujica (both the show and the in-series performing group) by that point. In's case, that conversation with itself can be surprisingly literal. Nothing is created in a vacuum, so an awareness of what you're making and how it's going to be compared can only be valuable, I'd say, in a field as crowded as modern seasonal anime.I remember running into this dissonance last year when I was reviewing, which did plenty, but particularly in its eleventh episode this music mobile-game tie-in had the audacity to relay a shocking character backstory through the medium of an imagined one-woman show where she's literally projecting her insecurities onstage. Outlandish, some would say, but incredibly more effective and memorable than a mere flashback or montage, not to mention par for the course for the pretense of(both the show and the in-series performing group) by that point.

Ave Mujica the show and Ave Mujica the band are all about theater, so it only makes sense to draw on that medium for such a pivotal episode. It also mirrors the third episode of It's MyGO!!!!! , a flashback that is instead told entirely through Tomori's POV—another deliberate creative choice heralding the series' focus on the psychologies of its characters.

© BanG Dream! Project

I'm also especially drawn to anime influenced by theater thanks to Revolutionary Girl Utena , which is the primordial reason I am like this. In general, but also in regards to my taste.

© 1997 BE-PAPAS/CHIHO SAITO/SHGAKUKAN/SHOKAKU/TV TOKYO.

Utena would simply not be the same series if Ikuhara hadn't drawn so specifically on the works of Shūji Terayama and the Tenjou Sajiki theater troupe. He went so far as to recruit the troupe's composer, J. A. Seazer , to write the duel choruses, for cryin' out loud.

© 1997 BE-PAPAS/CHIHO SAITO/SHGAKUKAN/SHOKAKU/TV TOKYO.

Now, I certainly didn't know any of that the first time I watched it. I just enjoyed how weird and unique its presentation was. But that enjoyment caused me to research it further. And in that way, I learned a lot thanks to Utena . It's theater! Boththe show and Ave Mujica the band are all about theater, so it only makes sense to draw on that medium for such a pivotal episode. It also mirrors the third episode of, a flashback that is instead told entirely through Tomori's POV—another deliberate creative choice heralding the series' focus on the psychologies of its characters.I'm also especially drawn to anime influenced by theater thanks to, which is the primordial reason I am like this. In general, but also in regards to my taste.would simply not be the same series if Ikuhara hadn't drawn so specifically on the works ofand the Tenjou Sajiki theater troupe. He went so far as to recruit the troupe's composer,, to write the duel choruses, for cryin' out loud.Now, I certainly didn't know any of that the first time I watched it. I just enjoyed how weird and unique its presentation was. But that enjoyment caused me to research it further. And in that way, I learned a lot thanks to

© 2015 イクニゴマモナカ/ユリクマニクル Granted the potential for interpreting that abstraction can come even when the main point of works (like Yuri Kuma Arashi 's insistence on the potential for better treatment of women's queerness in fiction) is unilaterally blunt, but that's admittedly one of the arguable pratfalls of pretense. The layers of influences in these kinds of artful presentations also notably fuel further creators. Revue Starlight 's Tomohiro Furukawa was influenced by Ikuhara and the theatricality that propelled the likes of Utena , and so Starlight is similarly rooted in theatricality, itself bearing analysis and criticisms of the Takarazuka Revue . © Project Revue Starlight Ikuhara's probably the first one the majority of anime fans have come to mind when they think of "arthouse" direction. His use of abstraction and repetition of that abstracted imagery lends itself to the kind of interpretive readings that can make denser art so fun to critically dissect.Granted the potential for interpreting that abstraction can come even when the main point of works (like's insistence on the potential for better treatment of women's queerness in fiction) is unilaterally blunt, but that's admittedly one of the arguable pratfalls of pretense. The layers of influences in these kinds of artful presentations also notably fuel further creators.'swas influenced by Ikuhara and the theatricality that propelled the likes of, and so Starlight is similarly rooted in theatricality, itself bearing analysis and criticisms of the

SHIBOYUGI 's consistently great blocking, artificial settings, and small cast of characters in the game all might resemble that of an avant-garde stage production.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

SHIBOYUGI also hits a common symptom of "pretension" with its idiosyncratic art style. I especially like the juxtaposition between the super ornate eyes and the lack of outlines in distance shots.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Yeah, I think smart directors tend to look to theater for inspiration because it, like animation, has to work within a lot of constraints. It's about using limited resources for maximum impact.'s consistently great blocking, artificial settings, and small cast of characters in the game all might resemble that of an avant-garde stage production.also hits a common symptom of "pretension" with its idiosyncratic art style. I especially like the juxtaposition between the super ornate eyes and the lack of outlines in distance shots.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Also it reminds me of Éric Chahi and Delphine Software games like Another World, and I just think that's neat. © Eric Chahi, DotEmu, The Digital Lounge Playing off the minimalist sensibilities seen in such theatrical productions, there's a strong understanding of the "less is more" approach. It ties into the thematics of the story too, as the audience (both the real-life ones watching the show and the in-universe people this deranged game is for the amusement of) strain to grasp the intent and emotions of these girls through degrees of dehumanization. The layer of abstraction makes that into a visible (or less visible) component.Also it reminds me of Éric Chahi and Delphine Software games like, and I just think that's neat.

The Flowers of Evil is my first example.

© Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Ooh, good comparison! There is, of course, no one singular anime style that all shows must conform to, but I also tend to like many series that significantly deviate from what we "expect" anime to look like. And I'm sure you will be shocked to see thatis my first example.

SHIBOYUGI 's similar commitments, we're wearing the same hat here. © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Look, I've been meaning since we started to bring up that show opening an episode with a minutes-long stretch of held shots of two characters walking home together as a comparison to's similar commitments, we're wearing the same hat here.

Hiroshi Nagahama took many big swings with his take on Flowers of Evil , and I'm so glad we have directors following in his footsteps. SHIBOYUGI 's deliberate disconnect between the character art and the 3D-rendered backgrounds also reminds me a bit of the iconic clash of styles found throughout the gothic Gankutsuou .

© 2004 Mahiro Maeda • GONZO / MEDIA FACTORY • GDH. © 2004 Mahiro Maeda • GONZO / MEDIA FACTORY • GDH. © 2004 Mahiro Maeda • GONZO / MEDIA FACTORY • GDH. © 2004 Mahiro Maeda • GONZO / MEDIA FACTORY • GDH.

Now that's an anime that puts the art in art house. Same hat! That scene in particular, with deliberate lack of action and evocative music accompaniment, feels like a key precedent to Ueno's style.took many big swings with his take on, and I'm so glad we have directors following in his footsteps.'s deliberate disconnect between the character art and the 3D-rendered backgrounds also reminds me a bit of the iconic clash of styles found throughout the gothicNow that's an anime that puts the art in art house.

SHAFT , like the Monogatari series and Madoka Magica . Homura's house is the art-house. © Nisio Isin/Kodansha, Aniplex, Shaft © Magica Quartet/Aniplex • Madoka Partners • MBS SHIBOYUGI has a lot to me that makes it stand out as a real successor to and evolution of this sort of defining style. It's a great use of 3D for purposefully uncanny effect. My go-to example of this type of approach will always be the late-2000s/2010s shows of studio, like theseries and. Homura's house is the art-house.has a lot to me that makes it stand out as a real successor to and evolution of this sort of defining style.

Monogatari 's anime began by punctuating its scene with interstitial cards that usually quote the novels, add context to dialogue, or throw in some other gag. These went on to become synonymous with the show's style. They are, importantly, beats that dictate the rhythm of individual scenes and entire episodes. They're a great means through which you can notice how important editing can be to the feel of a cinematic work.

© Nisio Isin/Kodansha, Aniplex, Shaft © Nisio Isin/Kodansha, Aniplex, Shaft

Most obviously, SHIBOYUGI counts its sections from one to the final part, introducing these chapter numbers as a "ticking clock" the audience can follow as the games progress.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Big time. For me, it's the editing that stands out.'s anime began by punctuating its scene with interstitial cards that usually quote the novels, add context to dialogue, or throw in some other gag. These went on to become synonymous with the show's style. They are, importantly, beats that dictate the rhythm of individual scenes and entire episodes. They're a great means through which you can notice how important editing can be to the feel of a cinematic work.Most obviously,counts its sections from one to the final part, introducing these chapter numbers as a "ticking clock" the audience can follow as the games progress.

Monogatari !" when the chapter numbers first came on the screen. Thing is, the way SHIBOYUGI uses these devious digits makes it just as much Ueno's own stylistic approach as it is that evolution of the style as I stated. Because the numbers give the audience a built-in expectation for about how "long" a given arc will be, it plays with their expectations in terms of pacing when it seems like one is about to end. It's sort of an inverse of when a YouTuber acts like they're about to wrap up a video essay after only half an hour and insists that you not look at the rest of the runtime. © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 I just know they're gonna get up to even more creative shenanigans with the use of those numbers as the show goes on too. I just about Leo-pointed and yelled "!" when the chapter numbers first came on the screen. Thing is, the wayuses these devious digits makes it just as much Ueno's own stylistic approach as it is that evolution of the style as I stated. Because the numbers give the audience a built-in expectation for about how "long" a given arc will be, it plays with their expectations in terms of pacing when it seems like one is about to end. It's sort of an inverse of when a YouTuber acts like they're about to wrap up a video essay after only half an hour and insists that you not look at the rest of the runtime.I justthey're gonna get up to even more creative shenanigans with the use of those numbers as the show goes on too.

SHIBOYUGI 's meticulous construction is a reflection of its highly controlled environments, as well as a lens peering into the psychological mechanisms holding Yuki together, game after game.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

I mean, she's ritualized grief into something she does with a kitchen timer running.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 I've already noticed that they've skipped a chapter a handful of times, so I'm eager to see what that's all about. But yeah, it's a potent reminder that narrative shape and structure, while not as visible as the visual components on-screen, are still important factors in how an anime creates its identity.'s meticulous construction is a reflection of its highly controlled environments, as well as a lens peering into the psychological mechanisms holding Yuki together, game after game.I mean, she's ritualized grief into something she does with a kitchen timer running.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Incidentally, this highlights how SHIBOYUGI uses its constructed, aired nature to manifest its stylistic approaches. The "show" has to be palatable to an in-universe audience, hence the surgical doll-stuffing of the contestants that also neuters the gore that would be on-screen. This idea also calls its own way of attention to the abstracted distance character designs or the surreal scapes of the game areas. It's art in service of the medium, and vice-versa, inside and out. The way she's been reconstructed before and after the games by the forces running them mirrors how she's had to reconstruct herself to survive them. And we only just got to her adding in components from other players in this whole violent enterprise!Incidentally, this highlights howuses its constructed, aired nature to manifest its stylistic approaches. The "show" has to be palatable to an in-universe audience, hence the surgical doll-stuffing of the contestants that also neuters the gore that would be on-screen. This idea also calls its own way of attention to the abstracted distance character designs or the surreal scapes of the game areas. It's art in service of the medium, and vice-versa, inside and out.



© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

In many ways, this is the logical endpoint of the gig economy. Putting one's entire existence on the line merely to make ends meet. Shows with explicit leftist political leanings also tend to get labeled as pretentious. I think it's too early to tell for certain what SHIBOYUGI 's endgame might be, but in a world that gave us the anti-cop antifascist Akudama Drive , anything is possible.

© ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会' © ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会' Yeah the "show within a show" construction is an oldie but goodie, and in modern times, it is frequently used as a vehicle for social commentary. The viewers of the death games thirst for extreme violence yet shy away from blood. On an extremely unrelated note, how about that Super Bowl? Meanwhile, we can't ignore that the most common stated reason for participating is debt.In many ways, this is the logical endpoint of the gig economy. Putting one's entire existence on the line merely to make ends meet. Shows with explicit leftist political leanings also tend to get labeled as pretentious. I think it's too early to tell for certain what's endgame might be, but in a world that gave us the anti-cop antifascist, anything is possible.

SHIBOYUGI 's title: In a world where missing one paycheck can immediately mean homelessness and starvation, aren't we all playing a death game to put food on the table? © ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会 © ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会 For Akudama Drive 's part, its stylizations and pretentions swing a lot louder than SHIBOYUGI 's, but you're right that it's no less effective in communicating its leanings and allegories. It's also indicative of how different art forms inform these kind of swings in anime, as Akudama author Norimitsu Kaihō has a whole bunch of credits on novels, RPGs, and video games, particularly collaborating with Danganronpa 's Kazutaka Kodaka ...who has his own arthouse approaches. It's a rich web of experiences and influences. © ぴえろ・TooKyoGames／アクダマドライブ製作委員会 And yes, that language includes freaky puppets just like SHIBOYUGI 's wacky wolf. It's right there in's title: In a world where missing one paycheck can immediately mean homelessness and starvation, aren't we all playing a death game to put food on the table?For's part, its stylizations and pretentions swing a lot louder than's, but you're right that it's no less effective in communicating its leanings and allegories. It's also indicative of how different art forms inform these kind of swings in anime, asauthorhas a whole bunch of credits on novels, RPGs, and video games, particularly collaborating with's...who has his own arthouse approaches. It's a rich web of experiences and influences.And yes, that language includes freaky puppets just like's wacky wolf.

Saw movies, which SHIBOYUGI partially riffs on, are extremely trashy, gory, quickly thrown together, and nonsensical. But it's cool to see these same components painted with a veneer of sophistication.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Thank you for reminding me about the wolf, because I wanted to mention my affection for works that span the spectrum from so-called "low art" to "high art." While the death game genre has always been political (further reading here ), it is also a space that revels in the abject. Themovies, whichpartially riffs on, are extremely trashy, gory, quickly thrown together, and nonsensical. But it's cool to see these same components painted with a veneer of sophistication.

SHIBOYUGI "elevates" the genre. It's more just proposing its own artsy, unique take on it, and serving as a showcase of the team's abilities in doing so. Virtually any genre can feel "elevated" by the right application—hell, Ueno already did it before with the aforementioned Days With My Stepsister . And it's never a "new" wave or approach either. Osamu Dezaki is an example of a classic creator who made his mark with signature, artsy direction of projects like the pulpy Space Adventure Cobra or formative sports classics like Aim for the Ace! —which like SHIBOYUGI were just as much about working within the medium as they were about elevating it. It feels like my own level of pretentiousness to say that what Ueno and crew are doing with"elevates" the genre. It's more just proposing its own artsy, unique take on it, and serving as a showcase of the team's abilities in doing so. Virtually any genre can feel "elevated" by the right application—hell, Ueno already did it before with the aforementionedAnd it's never a "new" wave or approach either.is an example of a classic creator who made his mark with signature, artsy direction of projects like the pulpyor formative sports classics like—which likewere just as much about working within the medium as they were about elevating it.

Stepsister and SHIBOYUGI feel like very distinct works, and not just because of their content. Ueno is already great at calibrating his approach to suit the material, without letting his voice disappear beneath the weight of the source. I really hope he gets to work on an original, Sonny Boy -caliber project of supreme artistic indulgence one of these days.

© Sonny Boy committee © Sonny Boy committee Yeah, I love thatandfeel like very distinct works, and not just because of their content. Ueno is already great at calibrating his approach to suit the material, without letting his voice disappear beneath the weight of the source. I really hope he gets to work on an original,-caliber project of supreme artistic indulgence one of these days.

Shingo Natsume 's Sonny Boy was the sort of show I felt lucky to be around when it got made. The arthouse approach is a strong strategy for defining an adaptation, but that anime is an example of how it can really shine when applied to an original story designed to accommodate it from the ground up. See also the aforementioned Akudama Drive and many of Ikuhara's works. © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 Days With My Stepsister seemed to fly under the radar, so I can only hope that SHIBOYUGI attracts more eyeballs and gets folks to check out Ueno's oeuvre so we get more chances to see what else that director can do. And encourages others to take chances on these kinds of artsy anime approaches. God,'swas the sort of show I felt lucky to be around when it got made. The arthouse approach is a strong strategy for defining an adaptation, but that anime is an example of how it can really shine when applied to an original story designed to accommodate it from the ground up. See also the aforementionedand many of Ikuhara's works.seemed to fly under the radar, so I can only hope thatattracts more eyeballs and gets folks to check out Ueno's oeuvre so we get more chances to see what else that director can do. And encourages others to take chances on these kinds of artsy anime approaches.

SHIBOYUGI and start appreciating art before we throw you all in the contraption.

© 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会 You heard him. You better watchand start appreciating art before we throw you all in the contraption.