Suda51, Grasshopper Manufacture Plan to Release New Game in 2026

New game announced during launch stream for Romeo is a Dead Man

Goichi "Suda51" Suda revealed during the "Grasshopper Direct" livestream on Wednesday promoting the launch of his studio Grasshopper Manufacture and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes director Ren Yamazaki's Romeo is a Dead Man game, the studio plans to release a new game in 2026.

Suda also revealed the death last year of Grasshopper Manufacture member Tatsushi Fujita, who contributed to both Romeo is a Dead Man , and the upcoming game. Fujita worked for the company for more than 19 years. Suda dedicated Romeo is a Dead Man and the upcoming game to Fujita.

(The below video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.)

Romeo is a Dead Man

Grasshopper Manufacture

launched for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaand Windows on February 11. Suda stated in the above videois working to put the game out in a physical edition, and is also working to release the game onSwitch 2, but nothing is finalized yet. Suda said the studio will reveal the release date for the game's soundtrack and art book at a later date.

The game is the first all-new IP in 10 years for Grasshopper Manufacture .

The company describes the game:

Super bloody action, crazy twists and turns to blow players' minds, and a whole mess of kinda-stereotypical gimmicks - all rolled into one wild ride.

Our hero Romeo Stargazer is a man stuck between life and death. His own was saved mere seconds before the end by way of a time paradox that shattered the space-time continuum, which was created by a genius scientist screwing around.

Now, Romeo is FBI Space-Time special agent “Dead Man”, and sporting a rad mask called Dead Gear, must hunt space-time's most wanted fugitives through multiple universes!

Suda and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro's Hotel Barcelona game debuted on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .