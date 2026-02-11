Seven Seas Licenses More There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... & I'm in Love with the Villainess Stories, 3 Yuri Manga

Also licensed: A Couple Drifting in the Wind , Sleeping Idiot, A Love Yet to Bloom

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Teren Mikami, Eku Takeshima, Seven Seas

Title: There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Short Stories light novel

Creator(s): Teren Mikami , Eku Takeshima

Release Date: December 2026 (Airship imprint)

Summary: After a traumatic middle school life where she spent most of her time in her room playing video games, Amaori Renako set out to become the ideal version of herself in high school. Now, she's a member of a group of popular girls called the Quintet, dating the most beautiful girl in school, and living the high school dream! Now her daily life is so exciting that you could even fill a book with all the stuff she and her friends got up to in between the drama and romance!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Teren Mikami, Musshu, Seven Seas

Title: There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Spin-off Collection light novel

Creator(s): Teren Mikami , Musshu

Release Date: June 2027 (Airship imprint)

Summary: While Amaori Renako panics over maintaining her image as a cool, popular girl who absolutely did not only recently stop shutting herself up in her room, the world keeps on turning. Sena Ajisai runs for the student council, Hitoe Hanatori joins the girls at the pool, and Satsuki writes a fan letter to her favorite author. It's No Freaking Way, but this time, Renako's sharing the spotlight!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Inori, Hanagata, Seven Seas

Title: I'm in Love with the Villainess : Come on and Notice Me Already light novel

Creator(s): Inori , Hanagata

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1, Airship imprint)

Summary: Rae and Claire fought hard for their love and secured a blissful future for themselves—and their family! Now, years later, their daughter Alea is set to write her own story, one that is sure to be filled with magic, adventure, and hopefully, love!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Puebro, Seven Seas

Title: A Couple Drifting in the Wind manga

Creator(s): Puebro

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1, Seven Seas GL label)

Summary: Kaori, a freshman photography student at an all-women's art college, always hoped she would finally find friends once she started classes, but instead, she's only found isolation and loneliness. But when she comes across Asuka, a striking woman with a centipede tattoo, she's struck with love at first sight! Can a shy outsider like Kaori find a place beside the dynamic Asuka? A spicy campus romance between total opposites!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Masakazu Ishiguro, Seven Seas

Title: Sleeping Idiot manga

Creator(s): Masakazu Ishiguro

Release Date: November 2026 ( Seven Seas GL label)

Summary: From Masakazu Ishiguro , the acclaimed author of Heavenly Delusion , comes a lighthearted slice-of-life story about two broke college roommates pathing out their futures. While Yumi, an aimless bookstore worker, watches her talented musician upperclassman, Ruka, strive to achieve her dreams, she finds herself wondering what it even means to have dreams in the first place.

This complete edition features new art and previously unreleased stories!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Kon Fukaumi, Seven Seas

Title: A Love Yet to Bloom manga

Creator(s): Kon Fukaumi

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1, Seven Seas GL label)

Summary: Takamine, a girl who can't seem to find something she likes or even really enjoys, has a chance encounter with Sakura, a student from a different school. When the two accidentally swap books, a connection is made that neither expected. While Sakura enjoys reading and talking about books, Takamine finds she quite likes Sakura's excitement and wonders if she'll ever feel so passionate about something…or someone.

A sweet, slow burn romance about two young women and the relationship that blossoms between them.

