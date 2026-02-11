Wataru Midori's Kagami no Kuni no Shitateya Manga Ends

Series debuted as one-shot in 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Akita Publishing, Wataru Midori

The March issue of Akita Publishing 's Mystery Bonita magazine published the final chapter of Wataru Midori 's Kagami no Kuni no Shitateya (The Tailor Through the Looking Glass) manga on February 6. The second compiled book volume is scheduled to ship in Japan in April.

The story centers on a custom formal suit store in Ginza and its narcissistic clerk. The store's customers all seem to carry some sort of worry when they enter the store.

Midori originally debuted the series in Akita Publishing 's Mystery Bonita magazine as a one-shot under the name Kagami no Kuni no Sarto in 2024 before launching the serialization in March of the same year. Akita Publishing shipped the first compiled book volume on May 15.

Akita Publishing shipped the fourth volume for the Kuchikake Ryū no Keiyakusha (The Decaying Dragon's Contractor) series in March 2024. Midori launched the series under the title Kuchikake Ryū no Keiyakusha in Akita Publishing 's Mystery Bonita magazine in March 2022.

Midori launched a manga adaptation of Hiroki Nagaoka's Kyōjō (Classroom) novels in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in December 2020. The manga entered its final arc in October 2021, and the manga's fifth and final volume shipped in January 2022.

Yen Press licensed Midori's Run on Your New Legs ( Atarashii Ashi de Kakenukero. ) manga and will release the first volume on March 22.

Source: Mystery Bonita March issue

