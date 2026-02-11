Actor James Van Der Beek Dies at 48

Actor's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek revealed on Wednesday that the actor has died following his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek died peacefully on Wednesday morning. He was 48.

Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023.

He was born on March 8, 1977 in Cheshire, Connecticut. Following his marriage and divorce to Heather McComb, he married Kimberly Brook in August 2010. He is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children.

Van Der Beek is best known as the titular Dawson in the 1998 Dawson's Creek television series. He starred as Pazu in the English dub of Studio Ghibli 's anime film Castle in the Sky . His other major roles include a version of himself in the Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 television series and the Jay and Silent Bob films, Elijah in CSI: Cyber , Jonathan "Mox" in the Varsity Blues movie, and Adam Reese in One Tree Hill . He also voiced Boris in the animated series Vampirina .