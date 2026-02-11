Monika Kaname's Hakoiri Ojō-sama to Shominna Ore no Yaritai 100 no Koto Manga Ends

Manga's 2nd volume releases on March 6

Image via Amazon © Hikaru Taiyō, Nun Yukimaru, Monika Kaname, Square Enix

Square Enix 's Manga UP! website released the final chapter of Monika Kaname 's manga adaptation of Hikaru Taiyō 's Hakoiri Ojō-sama to Shominna Ore no Yaritai 100 no Koto (The 100 Things that I, a Commoner, and a Sheltered Rich Girl Want to Do) light novel series on February 7. The manga's second and final compiled book volume is listed with a March 6 release date.

The manga centers on the relationship between the commoner Yūki Sanada, and the sheltered rich girl Junna Tenkōin, who meet by a happy accident. Though only just meeting Junna, Yūki falls in love, and resolves to make Junna's wishes come true. What starts as an awkward relationship slowly begins to become more comfortable, as Junna slowly moves out of her regimented life.

Kaname launched the manga in Manga UP! in March 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in October 2024.

Taiyō released the two-volume light novel series in May and September 2023, with art by Nun Yukimaru .

Yen Press published Kaname's Sunbeams in the Sky ( Sorani Hidamari ) manga in English. The manga ran in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine from January 2021 to April 2022, and Square Enix released three volumes. Yen Press released all three volumes in English.

Square Enix also released Kaname's Demoted to a Teacher, the Strongest Sage Raises an Unbeatable Class in English on the Manga UP! Global website.

Source: Manga UP! 's website and X/Twitter account

