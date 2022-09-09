Yen Press Adds 2 Light Novels, 5 New Manga Including 'Kiniro Mosaic, Best Wishes'

Hollow Regalia, Sunbeams in the Sky , more also licensed

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed the following new works:

Title: The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon ( Ihōjin, Dungeon ni Moguru. ) manga

Author(s): Hinagi Asami (story), Kureta (art)

Summary: A manga adaptation of the light novel series from Yen On .

Broke and desperate, Souta signs up for a gig to warp to a fantasy world, ascend a dungeon tower, and claim the treasure inside. However, an accident in the transfer process separates him from his teammates, leaving him stranded. Will his adventure end before it even begins?



Title: The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! ( Akuyaku Reijō wa Kyō mo Kirei ni Anyaku suru ) manga

Author(s): Yamori Michikusa (story), Tsubasa Takamatsu (art)

Summary: What's a girl to do when she's reincarnated into a game full of her biases, and as the antagonist to boot? Simple—do whatever it takes to make them shine, of course! When I'm reborn into the body of the villainess Eldia, I'm determined to play my role to perfection for the loves of my life…but how was I supposed to know that one impulsive mistake I made years ago would bring such drastic changes to the story!?



Title: Sunbeams in the Sky ( Sorani Hidamari ) manga

Author(s): Monika Kaname

Summary: Twin sisters Himari and Mio are perfect copies on the outside, but their personalities couldn't be any more different. When Himari decides to stay home from school due to an unfortunate incident, Mio decides the best way to convince her to return is to take her place!



Title: The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King ( Realist Maō ni yoru Seiiki naki Isekai Kaikaku ) novel

Author(s): Hata Ryousuke (story), Yuugen (illustrations)

Summary: By the will of a whimsical goddess, the seventy-second Demon King has been reincarnated to rule alongside a chaotic mixture of humans and heroes in another world. The newly minted Demon King Astaroth has been tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of this strange, new land, and as a realist, he will use rarely seen resourcefulness and tactics to reshape the fate of all who live under his reign!



Title: Kin-iro Mosaic , Best Wishes manga

Author(s): Yui Hara

Summary: Set one year after the events in Kin-iro Mosaic , this volume contains eleven chapters ranging from the everyday life of Alice and her friends after graduation to behind-the-scenes stories of their high school life never revealed in the main series.



Title: Call the Name of the Night ( Yoru no Namae wo Yonde ) manga

Author(s): Tama Mitsuboshi

Summary: Deep in the forest, a curious pair resides: a young girl Mira, whose affliction leads her to call forth darkness whenever she's in distress, and her physician Rei, determined to seek a cure. Each day, she works to remember the light and bring back the person she used to be. But a sudden visit from Rei's friend, who harbors an interest in Mira's illness, may be the end of their peaceful days…



Title: Hollow Regalia ( Utsuro naru Regalia ) novel

Author(s): Mikumo Gakuto (story), Miyuu (illustrations)

Summary: A new light novel series from the author of Strike the Blood !

She's a dragon. He's a dragon slayer. And in this world, the Japanese have been wiped out! That day, giant dragons appeared in the sky above Tokyo, and the collapse of the nation of Japan began. With the arrival of monsters called Moju, Japanese people went extinct, and the nation was transformed into a lawless land occupied by armed forces and criminal syndicates. Yahiro is one of the few remaining. Having gained immortality from dragon's blood, he spends each lonely day as a "salvager," transporting artwork out of the uninhabited ruins of Tokyo…until one day, a pair of twin art dealers request that he salvage a particularly powerful and mysterious item.



