To You in the Beyond Film Teaser Unveils Staff, October 9 Opening

Shochiku presented an early teaser trailer for To You in the Beyond, the anime film of Akiko Abe 's Doko Yori mo Tooi Basho ni Iru Kimi e novel, on Wednesday. The teaser announces the film's staff and October 9 opening. (Production companies Shochiku and Pony Canyon report that "international release details" will be announced later.) The teaser also announces and previews the insert song "Balsam" by "next-generation singer-songwriter" Tota .

The staff presented an illustration by the film's character designer and chief animation director Hechima :

Junichi Wada ( HIGH CARD ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Sayaka Kuwamura ( Strobe Edge , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) wrote the screenplay. Hechima ( Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku is distributing the film.

Abe offered a message about the film:

I wrote this story in the summer of 2017. The novel, affectionately nicknamed “Dokokimi” by my editor, has always held a special place in my heart. Nine years later, I am honored to see it adapted into an animated feature film. It feels as if characters who left long ago have come back to visit, saying, “Hello, how have you been?” The film is not an exact copy of the novel, and I am genuinely grateful that the adaptation does not simply follow the story verbatim. There are things I could not have written nine years ago, and things that can only be expressed through animation. I am deeply thankful that these have been brought to life with such beautiful visuals, music, and voices. I hope that everyone—whether discovering this story for the first time in theaters or returning as a fan of the novel—will enjoy the animated film “To You in the Beyond.”

The film's staff also presented messages:

Junichi Wada (Director)

When I finished reading Akiko Abe 's original novel, I felt a quiet sadness, yet also a comforting warmth. I cried alone in bed that night. Each character carries their own loneliness and pain, yet they love someone deeply and are loved in return. The moments when hearts reach across distance and time—full of both longing and warmth—are at the heart of what I wanted to bring to the film. From the bright summer light on the beach, to the scent of rice fields, to the roaring sound of storms, the emotions of the characters shift and sway within these landscapes. We are working hard to translate the novel's brilliance into animation and to touch the deepest parts of the audience's hearts with 'To You in the Beyond.'

Sayaka Kuwamura (Screenplay)

When I first read the original novel, I was thrilled as a reader, imagining how such a story—filled with captivating characters, a blend of fantasy and harsh reality, yet brimming with hope—could be brought to life in animation. Being able to contribute as the screenwriter is an incredible joy. I hope this film reaches everyone who has ever felt the desire to escape, who has faced hardship, sadness, or felt misunderstood, who has wondered why the world can be so unkind, or why they themselves feel so fragile. I also hope it reaches those who have been touched by someone else's kindness, who have devoted themselves to loved ones, or who have been moved to tears by something beautiful. Above all, I hope viewers will receive the story's message, as beautiful and fleeting as a rainbow in the sunset.

Hechima (Character Designer, Chief Animation Director)

I am honored to serve as the character designer and chief animation director for “To You in the Beyond.” When I was first asked to join the project, I immediately read the original novel—and it resonated with me so deeply that I enthusiastically said, 'Please let me be a part of this!' We are working with all our hearts to create a film that will leave a lasting impression on viewers. I hope everyone will look forward to it!

Tota ( Insert Song )

I had the honor of creating the insert song “Balsam” for the film. I composed it while imagining the landscapes of Tokishima Island, where Kazuki and the others live—the sound of the wind, the scent of the sea, the vivid colors of the sky—and tried to capture everything from Kazuki's perspective in the music. While working on it, I felt as if Kazuki, who should be far away, and I were breathing the same air. It drew me into this story in a mysterious way. Since this is a song for a film, my approach was different from usual. I repeatedly collaborated with the director, balancing visuals-driven sound and sound-driven visuals, and I believe we've created a song that truly evokes the feeling of the wind on Tokishima Island. I'm also thrilled to imagine hearing my song played through cinema speakers for the very first time. I hope viewers will pay close attention to ‘Balsam’ and enjoy it as part of the film experience.

The novel's story centers on a boy named Kazuki Tsukigase, who transfers to a high school on a remote island to get away from anyone who knows him. Kazuki finds out that there is an inlet on the island where people are rumored to disappear. Exploring the inlet, he encounters an unconscious girl. When she comes to after Kazuki takes her to the clinic, she is unable to give out anything about her identity except that she is named Nao, is 16 years old, and whispers the year "1974."

Abe and Shueisha released the book in October 2017, with art by syo5 .

Haruka Chino launched a manga adaptation of the novel on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in August 2025. Shueisha will release the manga's first compiled book volume on February 19.









