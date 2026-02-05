Doko Yori mo Tooi Basho ni Iru Kimi e Novel Gets Anime Film This Fall

Akiko Abe's novel about boy meeting mysterious girl on remote island debuted in 2017

Shochiku revealed during its 2026-2027 lineup announcement of films on January 27 that it is producing an anime film adaptation of Akiko Abe's Doko Yori mo Tooi Basho ni Iru Kimi e novel that will open this fall. Shochiku 's logo for the film contains the English title To You in the Beyond .

Image via Eiga Natalie ©阿部暁子／集英社・『どこよりも遠い場所にいる君へ』製作委員会

Image via Amazon © Akiko Abe, Shueisha

The novel's story centers on a boy named Kazuki Tsukigase, who transfers to a high school on a remote island to get away from anyone who knows him. Kazuki finds out that there is an inlet on the island where people are rumored to disappear. Exploring the inlet, he encounters an unconscious girl. When she comes to after Kazuki takes her to the clinic, she is unable to give out anything about her identity except that she is named Nao, is 16 years old, and whispers the year "1974."

Abe and Shueisha released the book in October 2017, with art by syo5 .

Haruka Chino launched a manga adaptation of the novel on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in August 2025. Shueisha will release the manga's first compiled book volume on February 19.









Sources: Shochiku, Eiga Natalie, Anime Hack