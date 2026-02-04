Blue Exorcist Manga Goes on 4-Month Hiatus to Prepare for Final Chapter

Manga returns in July

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazue Katō, Shueisha

Manga creator Kazue Katō announced on her X/Twitter account on Wednesday that her Blue Exorcist manga is going on hiatus beginning in the April issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine on March 4. Katō explained that she is going on hiatus to prepare as the manga heads towards its final chapter, to make changes to her work environment, and also to prepare for the manga's upcoming compiled book volumes. The manga will resume in the August issue of Jump SQ. in July.

Katō launched the manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OVA also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime premiered in Japan on January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Toonami aired the anime in August 2025.

Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga ( Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen ), the sequel to Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga , began airing in October 2024. Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga is the second cours (quarter of a year), and it premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Toonami aired the anime in November 2025.