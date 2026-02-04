Higurashi Artist Kei Natsumi Launches New Manga on March 4

Image via Amazon © Rokakoen, Kadokawa

Shikkoku no Bojō

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatwill launch the manga adaptation of's novel(Pitch Black Affection) in the magazine's next issue on March 4.

The horror story centers on cram school teacher Toshihiko Katayama, a stunningly handsome man, used to being the center of attention. One day, a woman with long black hair begins to stalk him, starts harassing Toshihiko's students and colleagues, and a strange phenomena attacks him. Toshihiko finally decides to visit a company that handles paranormal cases, owned by his friend from his school days, Rumi Sasaki.

Rokakoen launched the novel on the Kakuyomu website in January 2022. Kadokawa published the novel in print (image right) in February that same year.

Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Iro Tōtoshi-hen manga ended with its fourth compiled book volume, which shipped in February 2025. The manga launched on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in June 2023. The manga is described as the "answer arc" for the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei manga.

The manga is a sequel to two new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei that launched in November 2021. Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Oni Okoshi-hen launched on Gangan Online , while Seigo Tokiya 's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. Oni Okoshi-hen ended in August 2022, while Hoshi Watashi-hen ended in September 2022. The second and final compiled book volumes for both manga shipped in November 2022.

Source: Young Ace March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.