The Ramparts of Ice Anime Casts Chiaki Kobayashi

Character visuals unveiled for Tsubasa Igarashi, Uppi, Ponta

The official website for the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa 's Koori no Jyōheki ( The Ramparts of Ice or Ice Castle Wall ) manga announced on Thursday that Chiaki Kobayashi will play Tsubasa Igarashi (pictured below in middle), a first year high school student and soccer team member who was classmates with Koyuki and Miki in middle school. The staff also unveiled new character visuals for Uppi (pictured below on left) and Ponta (pictured below on right):

Image via The Ramparts of Ice anime's website © 阿賀沢紅茶／集英社・TVアニメ「氷の城壁」製作委員会

Netflix

The anime will debut onand 28 affiliate channels on April 2 at 11:56 p.m. in Japan, before streaming onon April 3. The anime will debut globally onon April 2. The series will also stream on other services in Japan.

The anime stars:

Mankyū ( Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX , Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms ) is in charge of the series scripts. Miki Ogino ( Osana Najimi no Carbou ) is designing the characters. Kanade Sakuma and Natsumi Tabuchi are composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Agasawa ( You and I Are Polar Opposites ) originally serialized the manga as a webtoon on the LINE Manga app from January 2020 to April 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 14th and final compiled volume (reorganized for volume format) in February 2025.

The manga centers on Koyuki Hikawa, an aloof high school student who has a hard time getting close to others, and who builds a wall between herself and other people. Although she spends her time alone at school, for some reason Minato Amemiya keeps getting closer to her. The frustrating story of youth follows the lives of four somewhat complicated individuals: Koyuki and Minato, plus the popular girl Miki and the laid-back boy Yōta.

The manga ranked at #15 for male readers in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in December 2023, and also was nominated for the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2023. The manga placed second in May 2024 in the "Vertical Scroll Comic" section of the second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards. Additionally, the manga ranked #2 on AnimeJapan's sixth "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll in 2023.