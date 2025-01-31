Kōcha Agasawa's The Ramparts of Ice Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha announced on Friday that Kōcha Agasawa 's Koori no Jyōheki ( The Ramparts of Ice or Ice Castle Wall ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. Agasawa drew an illustration to celebrate the news.

Image via Margaret magazine's website © Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha

The manga originally serialized as a webtoon on the LINE Manga app from January 2020 to April 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 14th and final compiled volume (reorganized for volume format) on February 4.

The manga centers on Koyuki Hikawa, an aloof high school student who has a hard time getting close to others, and who builds a wall between herself and other people. Although she spends her time alone at school, for some reason Minato Amemiya keeps getting closer to her. The frustrating story of youth follows the lives of four somewhat complicated individuals: Koyuki and Minato, plus the popular girl Miki and the laid-back boy Yōta.

The manga ranked at #15 for male readers in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in December 2023, and also was nominated for the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2023. The manga placed second in May in the "Vertical Scroll Comic" section of the second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards. Additionally, the manga ranked #2 on AnimeJapan's sixth "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll in 2023.

Agasawa's You and I Are Polar Opposites manga is also inspiring a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in January 2026 from studio Lapin Track . Agasawa launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in May 2022. MANGA Plus releases the manga in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the series in English.