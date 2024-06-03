News
Berserk of Gluttony, Dungeon People, Oblivion Battery Manga Win 2nd Rakuten Kobo e-Book Awards 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: Space Brothers, Detective Conan, more manga win awards
The Rakuten Books retail site announced the winners of its second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards on May 10. The retailer established the awards to "empower e-reading" and spread good books to help revitalize the publishing industry. The awards honored manga in seven major categories, and the winners for each category include:
Isekai ComicGrand Prize: Berserk of Gluttony by Daisuke Takino
Prize Winners:
- Ore, Yūsha Janai desu kara by Yururi Kokone
- The Eminence in Shadow by Anri Sakano
- By the Grace of the Gods by Ranran
- Zatsuyō Fuyojutsu-shi ga Jibun no Saikyō ni Kizuku Made by Shin Arakawa
- Serial Killer Isekai ni Oritatsu by Hiro
- Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy by Kotora Kino
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince by Yōsuke Kokuzawa
- Botsuraku Reijō, Binbō Kishi no Maid ni Narimasu by Tokei Chise
- Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers by Akine Itomachi
I Want to Read it Now! Featured MangaGrand Prize: Dungeon People by Sui Hutami, Bōkyaku Battery by Eko Mikawa
Prize Winners:
- Kishin Kakka no Migawari Hanayome by Rin Hachikumo
- The Apothecary Diaries by Nekokurage
- The New Gate by Yoshiyuki Miwa
- Shujinkou Nikki by Yuu Yoshinaga
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill by Natsumi Inoue
- Though I Am an Inept Villainess by Ei Ohitsuji
- The Dangers in My Heart by Norio Sakurai
- Bocchi the Rock! by Aki Hamaji
I Want to Deliver It to the World! Top Recommended MangaGrand Prize: Hokuō Futari-gurashi by Datarou
Prize Winners:
- Girl Crush by Midori Tayama
- Kyō, Eki de Mita Kawaii Onnanoko. by Sakanakouji
- Smiley by Mitei Hattori
- Sengoku Komachi Kurōtan by Kyōchikutō, Hajime Sawada
- Sōzai Saishuka no Isekai Ryokōki by Tomozo
- Choujin X by Sui Ishida
- Tougen Anki by Yura Urushibara
- How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King by Toshimasa Komiya
- Machigai de Kyūkonsareta Onna wa Ichinengo Riensareru by Whip Cream
Next Impact ComicGrand Prize: Itsuka Shinunara E o Utte kara by Parari
Prize Winners:
- The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows by Ten Jūnoichi
- E, Shanai System Subete Wanope shiteiru Watashi wo Kaiko desu ka? by Io
- Ohitori-sama Hotel by Hirochi Maki, Maro
- The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai
- Cosmos by Ryūhei Tamura
- Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san by Ryon
- DanDon by Miko Yasu
- Neko to Shinshi no Tea Room by Molico Ross
- Spring Storm and Monster by Mitsubachi Miyuki
Long Seller ComicGrand Prize: Space Brothers by Chūya Koyama, Detective Conan by Gōshō Aoyama
, Prize Winners:
- Yona of the Dawn by Mizuho Kusanagi
- Ayame-kun no Nonbiri Nikushoku Nisshi by Mai Machi
- Oi! Tonbo by Ken Kawasaki, Yū Furusawa
- Shiori Experience by Kazuya Machida, Yu-Ko Osada
- Shiyakusho by Kishi Azumi
- Record of Ragnarok by Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, Azychika
- Haigakura by Shinobu Takayama
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil by Chika Tōjō
BL ComicGrand Prize: Senpai, Naka Misete by Yūho Okita
Prize Winners:
- Shangri-la no Tori by Ranmaru Zariya
- My Personal Weatherman by Nikke Taino
- Perfect Addiction by Kaoru Miyama
- BL Manga no Akuyaku Reisoku ni Tensei Shitara Komochi Seikishi e no Mōsō ga Tomarimasen by Haine
- His Little Amber by Kazuki Natsume
- Minami-kun wa Sono Koe ni Jirasaretai by Coco Aino
- Mirare, Odokasare, Furarete by Mai Tsurumine
- Motto Teikō shite kure yo by Chisa Otomi
- Lullaby of the Dawn by Ichiki Yuno
Vertical Scroll ComicGrand Prize: Akuyaku Reijō wa Shinigami Papa ni Fukushū ga Shitai no ni! by Regina Yui, Nichiyō, nito, Suiton
Prize Winners:
- Kyō mo Anata ni Taiyō o by Lee Raha
- Ice Castle Wall by Kōcha Agasawa
- Kottō Mahōgu wa Reijō Alice ni Sasayaku by Hoko Hinachi, argon, Biru, Kubo
- Zero 0 ~Jikū Mahō de Mirai o Koeru~ by Kazuma Miki, Synapse Heart
- Solo for Two by Caesim, Doryeon, oddloop, ilwoo
- Daraku Seijo ni Tensei Shita Watashi, 3-nin no Jūsha-tachi ni Dakarete Komattemasu (The Fake Saintess Awaits Her Exit in English) by pine, kimpuckpuck, Baek Seolhong
- Reveries of the Moonlight by Realhugin, Ko jinho
- Hashi no Ue no Chacha by YUN PIL, Jessoo
- Messiah Complex by Chanyoung Park
In addition, Serial Killer Isekai ni Oritatsu by Hiro won the Rakuten Kobo Special Award.
Sources: Rakuten Books