Berserk of Gluttony, Dungeon People, Oblivion Battery Manga Win 2nd Rakuten Kobo e-Book Awards 2024

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: Space Brothers, Detective Conan, more manga win awards

The Rakuten Books retail site announced the winners of its second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards on May 10. The retailer established the awards to "empower e-reading" and spread good books to help revitalize the publishing industry. The awards honored manga in seven major categories, and the winners for each category include:

berserk
©Ichika Isshiki, Daisuke Takino, Micro Magazine, Seven Seas Entertainment

Isekai Comic

Grand Prize: Berserk of Gluttony by Daisuke Takino
Prize Winners:
  1. Ore, Yūsha Janai desu kara by Yururi Kokone
  2. The Eminence in Shadow by Anri Sakano
  3. By the Grace of the Gods by Ranran
  4. Zatsuyō Fuyojutsu-shi ga Jibun no Saikyō ni Kizuku Made by Shin Arakawa
  5. Serial Killer Isekai ni Oritatsu by Hiro
  6. Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy by Kotora Kino
  7. I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince by Yōsuke Kokuzawa
  8. Botsuraku Reijō, Binbō Kishi no Maid ni Narimasu by Tokei Chise
  9. Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers by Akine Itomachi

dungeonpeople
© Sui Hutami, Futabasha, Seven Seas Entertainment
battery
© Eko Mikawa, Shueisha

I Want to Read it Now! Featured Manga

Grand Prize: Dungeon People by Sui Hutami, Bōkyaku Battery by Eko Mikawa
Prize Winners:
  1. Kishin Kakka no Migawari Hanayome by Rin Hachikumo
  2. The Apothecary Diaries by Nekokurage
  3. The New Gate by Yoshiyuki Miwa
  4. Shujinkou Nikki by Yuu Yoshinaga
  5. As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill by Natsumi Inoue
  6. Though I Am an Inept Villainess by Ei Ohitsuji
  7. The Dangers in My Heart by Norio Sakurai
  8. Bocchi the Rock! by Aki Hamaji

hokuou
© Datarou, Hakusensha

I Want to Deliver It to the World! Top Recommended Manga

Grand Prize: Hokuō Futari-gurashi by Datarou
Prize Winners:
  1. Girl Crush by Midori Tayama
  2. Kyō, Eki de Mita Kawaii Onnanoko. by Sakanakouji
  3. Smiley by Mitei Hattori
  4. Sengoku Komachi Kurōtan by Kyōchikutō, Hajime Sawada
  5. Sōzai Saishuka no Isekai Ryokōki by Tomozo
  6. Choujin X by Sui Ishida
  7. Tougen Anki by Yura Urushibara
  8. How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King by Toshimasa Komiya
  9. Machigai de Kyūkonsareta Onna wa Ichinengo Riensareru by Whip Cream

itsukashinu
© Parari, Akita Publishing

Next Impact Comic

Grand Prize: Itsuka Shinunara E o Utte kara by Parari
Prize Winners:
  1. The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows by Ten Jūnoichi
  2. E, Shanai System Subete Wanope shiteiru Watashi wo Kaiko desu ka? by Io
  3. Ohitori-sama Hotel by Hirochi Maki, Maro
  4. The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai
  5. Cosmos by Ryūhei Tamura
  6. Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san by Ryon
  7. DanDon by Miko Yasu
  8. Neko to Shinshi no Tea Room by Molico Ross
  9. Spring Storm and Monster by Mitsubachi Miyuki

spacebrothers
© Chūya Koyama, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing
conan-102
© Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan

Long Seller Comic

Grand Prize: Space Brothers by Chūya Koyama, Detective Conan by Gōshō Aoyama
, Prize Winners:
  1. Yona of the Dawn by Mizuho Kusanagi
  2. Ayame-kun no Nonbiri Nikushoku Nisshi by Mai Machi
  3. Oi! Tonbo by Ken Kawasaki, Yū Furusawa
  4. Shiori Experience by Kazuya Machida, Yu-Ko Osada
  5. Shiyakusho by Kishi Azumi
  6. Record of Ragnarok by Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, Azychika
  7. Haigakura by Shinobu Takayama
  8. The Saga of Tanya the Evil by Chika Tōjō

senpai
© Yūho Okita, Libre Publishing

BL Comic

Grand Prize: Senpai, Naka Misete by Yūho Okita
Prize Winners:
  1. Shangri-la no Tori by Ranmaru Zariya
  2. My Personal Weatherman by Nikke Taino
  3. Perfect Addiction by Kaoru Miyama
  4. BL Manga no Akuyaku Reisoku ni Tensei Shitara Komochi Seikishi e no Mōsō ga Tomarimasen by Haine
  5. His Little Amber by Kazuki Natsume
  6. Minami-kun wa Sono Koe ni Jirasaretai by Coco Aino
  7. Mirare, Odokasare, Furarete by Mai Tsurumine
  8. Motto Teikō shite kure yo by Chisa Otomi
  9. Lullaby of the Dawn by Ichiki Yuno

akuyaku
© Regina Yui, Nichiyō, nito, Suiton, Rakuten

Vertical Scroll Comic

Grand Prize: Akuyaku Reijō wa Shinigami Papa ni Fukushū ga Shitai no ni! by Regina Yui, Nichiyō, nito, Suiton
Prize Winners:
  1. Kyō mo Anata ni Taiyō o by Lee Raha
  2. Ice Castle Wall by Kōcha Agasawa
  3. Kottō Mahōgu wa Reijō Alice ni Sasayaku by Hoko Hinachi, argon, Biru, Kubo
  4. Zero 0 ~Jikū Mahō de Mirai o Koeru~ by Kazuma Miki, Synapse Heart
  5. Solo for Two by Caesim, Doryeon, oddloop, ilwoo
  6. Daraku Seijo ni Tensei Shita Watashi, 3-nin no Jūsha-tachi ni Dakarete Komattemasu (The Fake Saintess Awaits Her Exit in English) by pine, kimpuckpuck, Baek Seolhong
  7. Reveries of the Moonlight by Realhugin, Ko jinho
  8. Hashi no Ue no Chacha by YUN PIL, Jessoo
  9. Messiah Complex by Chanyoung Park

In addition, Serial Killer Isekai ni Oritatsu by Hiro won the Rakuten Kobo Special Award.

Sources: Rakuten Books

