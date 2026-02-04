Ingoku Danchi Short TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April Premiere

The official website for WWWave's Deregula label's short television anime of writer Sakusei Kenkyūjo and artist Yui Jōyama 's Ingoku Danchi (Indecent Apartment Complex) manga opened on Wednesday and revealed the anime's first key visual, main cast, staff, and April premiere.

The anime stars:

Aika Wakuno as Yoshida

Kana Yūki voices several married wives:

Katagiri

Kanzaki

Gōda

Yūki is also voicing the wives Watanabe, Ichinose, Mizutani, Sanamori, Shikijō, Sakakura, and Ikayama.

Toshikatsu Tokoro ( The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi , Plus-Sized Elf , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ) is directing the anime at Elias . Eeyo Kurosaki ( Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy , The Titan's Bride , Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ) is in charge of series scripts, Shingo Nishimoto ( Plus-Sized Elf , The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, chief animation director) is designing the characters, and Ruzarin Kashiwagi is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The extreme suspense manga's story centers on the perverted married women of an apartment complex. They wear mysterious "Libido Cross" costumes, which amplifies people's desires. The apartment complex's new manager Yoshida must protect the building and its tenants from the threats of the perverted married women.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine on the Nico Nico Seiga service in 2021. Kadokawa will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 9.

WWWave's Deregula label also produced the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, which premiered in Japan in April 2025; the Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women anime, which premiered in July; Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun , which premiered on October 5; and Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? , which recently debuted on January 9.

Sources: Ingoku Danchi anime's website , Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.