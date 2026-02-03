Silent Hill 2 Remake's Bloober Team Teases New Horror Game Project

Teaser site features countdown set for February 14

Silent Hill 2 Remake 's development group Bloober Team is teasing a new project with a website with the image of a rose and timer counting down to February 14.

Image via remosdneulserorehsoovamceyerd.com © BLOOBER TEAM INC,

The website's URL is "remosdneulserorehsoovamceyerd.com." Bloober Team previously posted a GIF on X/Twitter with the same letters "RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd" but with certain capital letters. The capital letters "RNSOC" are also letters in the title Cronos: The New Dawn , a game that Bloober Team released for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 5.

Dare to peek into the darkness... 💀 http://remosdneulserorehsoovamceyerd.com #BlooberTeam(@BlooberTeam)December 31

Fans speculated the new project may be a remake of Punchline and Sony 's 2006 Rule of Rose game, but Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno debunked this on LinkedIn.

Bloober Team and Konami announced in February 2025 they are working on a new project together. The new project will be based on a Konami IP. Konami will also retain rights and serve as the publisher for the game.

Silent Hill 2 Remake launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam .

Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Sources: remosdneulserorehsoovamceyerd's teaser site via Polygon, Bloober Team's X/Twitter account