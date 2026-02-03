Ikumi Fukuda's The Blood Blooms in the Barrens Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Image via Amazon © Ikumi Fukuda, Ryōe Tsukimura, Shonengahosha

The March issue of Shōnengahōsha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed on January 30 that Ikumi Fukuda 's The Blood Blooms in the Barrens ( Dobaku no Hana ), the manga adaptation of Ryōe Tsukimura 's novel of the same title, will end in its next chapter. Additionally, the manga will take a one-issue break and will not appear in the magazine's April issue on February 28.

AI localization company Orange Inc. 's e-bookstore service " emaqi " publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

In this gripping manga adaptation of the award-winning novel, elite paratroopers from Japan's First Airborne Brigade are ambushed while on a search and rescue mission near the Somali border. When a woman escaping a civil war seeks refuge in their camp, it triggers a fierce battle for survival. This thrilling story showcases the bonds of brotherhood and unwavering dedication of these soldiers as they fight to protect the innocent and make it out alive.

The manga launched in Young King Ours in 2021. Shōnengahōsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in January 2025.

Ikumi Fukuda is a penname of Veil manga author Kotteri . Kotteri 's Veil manga launched in Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd. 's Comic Ruelle magazine in 2019. The manga's fifth volume released in December 2022. The Mangasplaining podcast and Udon Entertainment jointly release the manga in English.

Tsukimura's original novel first serialized in Gentosha 's papyrus magazine from February to August 2014. Gentosha published the novel's print volume in September 2014. Tsukimura also wrote scripts for anime series such as Tenchi Universe , UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie , Revolutionary Girl Utena , and Kikou Keisatsu Metal Jack . Tsukimura and Hiroki Hayashi are the original creators of the El Hazard anime series.