Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Anime Film Review

Like with the first Hathaway film, The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is a character-driven movie more than a plot-driven one. While the story is step-by-step building towards Mafty's impending attack on the Earth Federation Leadership—with a big mecha battle thrown in—it's the complicated relationship between Hathaway, Kenneth, and Gigi that anchors the film.

Among the three, Gigi is the most captivating, and it's easy to see why two male leads practically fall all over her. On one hand is the physical—which, as we learn, is far from effortless. She does more than simply lounge about in luxury all day. Even when completely alone she works hard to keep herself in shape through swimming and jogging.

But the outside is the least important part of her character. Despite being a mere 19 years old, she is more than competent. She has learned all that is needed to act as a rich mistress—the personality and the practical skills. She handles everything from her own personal wardrobe to interior design—tailoring it all to her patron's tastes. Fashion and flirtation—as well as a dash of arrogance when needed—are the weapons that she uses to get what she wants.

However, what truly captivates others is the emotional connection she makes with them almost instantly. While far from the most powerful Newtype we've seen in Gundam , it's the way she uses her abilities that truly sets her apart. Simply put, it is impossible to lie to Gigi—or even obfuscate the truth with clever word usage. She sees a person for who they truly are, full stop. She then can act as a mirror to that person's wants, making herself seem irresistible. Her ability to see minutes or hours into the future is almost an afterthought in comparison.

In the hands of someone self-serving or amoral, her abilities would be terrifying. However, when it comes down to it, Gigi uses her powers to soothe and heal. She is drawn to broken people—be that a rich, elderly man who can show no weakness in front of an unloving family or a terrorist leader unable to get past the death of a girl from 12 years before.

This, in turn brings us to Hathaway. At a base level, he is determined to make the events of Char's Counterattack mean something. He seen the corruption in the Earth Federation government and has determined that, at least on some level, Char was right—that mankind needs to leave the Earth behind.

The problem is that Hathaway is not Char—not even close. He wants to focus on the primary goal and not be distracted by worldly desires but fails at this. This is because his motivation is born from love and loss. While he's tried to move on from Quess, find new love and live a peaceful life, he can't be content with that. His guilt and shame are far too deep. This has left him teetering on the edge of a mental break—trying to be something he's not by rejecting the feelings at the core of his very being.

On top of all this is the fact that he is a Newtype. He finds himself facing either hallucinations or ghosts of those long dead in moments of great stress—or perhaps a bit of both. And it doesn't help that Gigi is subconsciously using her own powers to reach out to him—adding to his guilt about not being able to put her out of his mind and focus on the battles to come.

On a visual level, The Sorcery of Nymph Circe follows in the footsteps of the first film—showing the size and devastation of even a single mobile suit in striking detail. The world feels gritty and lived in—practical and technical more than anything else. On the other side of things, the animators are also able to try and remake the style of Char's Counter Attack for a bit of the movie—which is a sight to behold.

The only complaint I have with this film on a visual level is the same one I had with the first. Due to all the mecha fights taking place at night, it's difficult to see what exactly is going on—and that's even before the Australian desert dust starts flying about. While the explosions in the darkness do make for some great visual moments, is it so much to ask to see see Ξ Gun dam and Penelope Gun dam in all their glory, duking it out in the daylight?

As for the music, it is fantastic from start to finish. Hiroyuki Sawano brings his A-game as usual and there are more than a few scenes that allow his score to come to the forefront with powerful vocals that accompany the rocking tunes. The true musical surprise of the film, however, is the film's ending theme “Sweet Child O' Mine” by Guns N' Roses —and I'll be damned if it doesn't fit perfectly.