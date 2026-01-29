Coop
Chris, have you heard any of the tall tales regarding a lone gunman known as "the humanoid typhoon?" They say he's so dangerous, he's been classified as a living natural disaster by insurance companies far and wide. But it seems that no one's been able to keep the story straight around this guy for over thirty years.
With the latest version of this deadly outlaw's story crunchyrolling around like a tumbleweed these days, I'd say it the perfect time to piece together this tale for ourselves. Some refer to it as "The Ballad of Vash the Stampede," but most know it best as Yasuhiro Nightow's space western classic, Trigun.
Chris
Fittingly for a series with "Tri" in its name, there are at least three different ways to enjoy it!
We here on TWIA talked about Trigun Stampede way back when Orange's freshman reimagining of the series was just getting going. Since then, the wrap-up of Stampede made a lot more clear exactly what that show was doing, and now the follow-up, Stargaze, has started up this season!
Perhaps most importantly, that means viewers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as our long national nightmare is over: Milly Thompson has at last returned to us!
We all love beautiful, tall woman who carries big guns.
With Stargaze recently kicking off, I started thinking a lot about my experiences with the manga and pair of anime series. Despite having caught a glance of Madhouse's 1998 Trigun series on Adult Swim once or twice as a babbo, it's really only been over the past five years or so that I've really sunk my teeth into this badlands buffet. But I have a feeling you probably go way back with Trigun, Chris.
Pot twist, because that's where you'd be wrong, Coop! Of the fan-grouped "Space Western" trilogy of the late 90s/early 00s, I was huge into Outlaw Star and Cowboy Bebop, but Trigun actually managed to pass me by! I saw a couple of episodes on Adult Swim back in the day, but I never saw the whole series proper until 2023, shortly after Stampede had started airing!
Granted, once I did see Trigun '98, it was a revelatory DannyDeVitoIGetIt.gif moment, and really demonstrates how it's never too late to find out what makes a classic a classic.
What a twist! Well, I guess that Revolutionary Girl that Sylvia and I rattled on about last year must be next on your list! I actually watched through '98 around the same time as you did, but the exact timing of it all is kind of blurry in my mind. It's been a long couple of years.
For me, the series really started to grab my attention sometime around 2020. In between watching episodes of Gundam Seed Destiny, my close friend (and fellow Macross rememberer), Dylan, would sing the gospel of Trigun to the high heavens—specifically Trigun Maximum. His passion for the work, its world, and the intricacies of the manga's North American localization were incredibly infectious. Around the time Stampede was set to air, we'd talked about some deep spoiler elements (ones the Studio Orange's adaptation would end up getting to right away), but my interest had been majorly piqued regardless. So, I eventually did what any dork does, and bought a DVD years later to finally check it out for myself.
As we sit at the top of 2026, I now have you, Dylan, and Dark Horse's new editions of the manga to thank for drawing me even further into Nightow's sci-fi saloon. Also, I'm usually not a huge fan of these gigantic special editions as they tend to be a touch unwieldy to flick through, but this trio of tomes feels REAL NICE.
That said, talking about Trigun's contemporaries, and its origins naturally leads right back to the topic that got on this track, that being the interloping adaptational choices that defined the 1998 anime and now get it compared to Stampede/Stargaze so stringently.
I mean, Trigun still resembles its manga more than, say, Outlaw Star (even though that whole project was actually pre-planned by Sunrise!), but it's still very much As Was The Style At The Time, as far as fast-and-loose adaptations go.
Madhouse's Trigun is on such a pedestal among most older anime nerds, to a degree where it might make the constant comparisons a bit silly. I talked a bit about this with Lucas in regards to Chainsaw Man, but when audiences (young audiences in particular) lock into an image of a work, they'd want everything that follows to maintain that image to a tee. I felt that a bit more often when I was younger, but today, I see the adaptational process as a new group of creatives baking me another delicious cake. Some of the ingredients might be different, but that's fine. Most people might get sick of the same cake after a while. And no, Chris, I will not search "Trigun Cake" because I am sure I will be greeted by the largest Bigolas Dickolas known to man.
Hey, don't knock it, you might get recommended a cool sci-fi novel while you're down there.
That's true, I could stumble upon the next great classic...and so much porn.
Packing pastors aside, I love that Trigun's adaptations feed into Nightow's long-documented love of American comic books. Each new spin on Vash and the gang feels like the newest run of your favorite superhero floppy. The base details around the characters, world, and history are generally the same, but the current creative team isn't afraid to remix those concepts in bold ways to suit their vision. After actually reading a bit of the manga for myself, I appreciate even more how '98, Stampede, and Stargaze each do something new while remaining true to what made the series work to begin with.
There's a heart to Trigun, both in lead character Vash and the ideals he espouses. And I think it's to the advantage of the different versions that they'd had reason to remix the cool-ass augmented body built around that heart. Case in point: The 1998 anime's inclusion of then-common "filler" episodes, necessitated by the adaptation maybe not having quite as much to work with in terms of manga volumes during its 1998 run.
These kinds of episodic entries were a regular feature in both Outlaw Star and Cowboy Bebop as well, and for all that some audiences dismiss anything that doesn't advance the main plot (whatever that may actually be), I think they're important to adding day-to-day texture to worlds like these. Space Westerns thrive on their setting, after all.
The strongest parts of the 1998 series and the manga itself come from the downtime we spend with these folks. I'm not sure everyone would be as head over heels for Milly if it weren't for all the mundane hijinks she gets into with Meryl.
All the business between Vash, Knives, and the Gung-Ho Gun is fascinating, but it loses its punch without the quiet moments connecting to these characters.
Exactly. Vash's whole worldview and his motivation come from his experience of living among humanity, seeing them at their best and worst—the exact opposite of the dismissal Knives affords them. You don't get that crystallization if you just barrel through from one key plot point to another.
Again, this aspect was somewhat necessitated by the act of adaptation at the time, and I'll admit that not growing up on Trigun like I did the other Space Westerns means its multitude of quirky filler episodes haven't quite stuck in my brain the same way those did. But I can still say that Satoshi Nishimura, Yōsuke Kuroda, and the team at Madhouse handled the effort with aplomb. I will always appreciate entries like Vash and Wolfwood entering a quick-draw contest, and communicating the experience of just vibing on No Man's Land.
And among those names, we can't forget about the one and only Tsuneo Imahori.
Every time I think of Trigun, this tune plays in my head. Imahori's eclectic score is a defining element of the series in my ears—from the scratchy guitar riffs to the Eurobeat synths that pop in every once in a broken moon. If you listen through a bit of this score and ask yourself "where can I get more of this?", you've got to check out his work on Hajime no Ippo—the Madhouse and Nishimura joint that followed Trigun... And full disclosure, a series I wrote a little copy for with its most recent Blu-ray release. When I first heard that show's tunes, I was like, "Is that... Imahori?" and proceeded to scream once I confirmed it for myself.
Instrumental anime OPs always feel like a special kind of treat. And dang, hearing that is just going to make me want to go back and revisit Madhouse's Trigun sooner rather than later. For my part, I'll also always love the acoustic guitar that plays over the Next Episode previews, especially as that tone and Vash's poetic narration contrast so hard with the Bugs-Bunny-ass character he was like 60% of the time in the actual show.
I said I didn't have a lot of formative experience with the original Trigun anime, but I do have that little jingle seared into my subconscious from catching it right before the other Adult Swim anime I was tuning in for.
Interestingly, you mention Madhouse's characterization of Vash. In my recent chats with Dylan, we've often discussed how this version of Vash is way more of a Ryo Saeba (the hero of City Hunter) in these proceedings. What did we mean by that? Well, both Vash and Ryo hide their past trauma behind the mask of a goofy womanizer...and you don't want to be anywhere near them when that mask slips. It doesn't necessarily line up with the source material or Orange's characterization, but the emphasis placed on Vash's false persona adds another layer of drama and tension to the '98 series.
While it might not be a favorite among Trigun fans, Badlands Rumble serves as a celebration of the special sauce that made Nishimura and co's vision really sing. It's not some grand, next chapter in the story, but rather, a chance to hang out with this version of Vash and the gang one last time. Goofy womanizing mask and all.
With that framework, I'll admit that I'm among those aforementioned fans. Badlands Rumble would not be my favorite filler story in any version of Trigun.
It's a frustrating pity. Anyone who knows me could tell you I'm generally a huge fan of anime and tokusatsu scribe Yasuko Kobayashi. But the breadth of her work means they can't all be winners, and her decisions to dial up Vash's faux-sexual-harassment tendencies and the general hackiness of the plot in this one made it a miss for me when I watched it shortly after finishing the original anime.
It's not amazing, but there are some interesting factoids surrounding the flick—including Kobayashi's involvement.
Tonight I learned that Yasuko Kobayashi was brought on to write Trigun: Badlands Rumble partially because Nightow really liked Kamen Rider Den-O.
Every day, I see another facet of the meteoric impact Kamen Rider Den-O had on every aspect of Japanese pop culture.
It's "Ore Sanjou!" all the time, Chris! We'll never escape! Seeing Nightow say that he wanted Kobayashi on the production because he dug Kamen Rider Den-O was a wild thing to discover while going through Badlands Rumble's special features in the dead of night. However, it might not actually be all that surprising considering that Nightow was seemingly friends with Den-O's uber-talented creature designer, the late Yasushi Nirasawa. In an afterword for one of the manga's volumes, Nightow shows how they both had their minds blown when they went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time.
Nightow really is a man who loves his superheroes, American or Japanese, it seems. I can see Badlands Rumble as an interesting project, being a throwback follow-up to the original anime and the first treatment the franchise had gotten since the manga wrapped up in 2007.
But I also feel that follow-up was a bit too late, feeling more like a cash-in than anything else. It's a nice-looking curiosity, anyway, and movie girl Amelia is even kind of cool when she isn't getting harangued by this iteration of Vash.
The idea going around for the longest time was that it was primarily North American fan demand that got Badlands Rumble rolling, but in a recent episode of AnimEigo's The Anime Business, anime scholar Jonathan Clements revealed that South America played a huge role in scoring that green light. I always enjoy hearing stories of how other region have left their mark on the art form and industry. It's nice considering how much of the media is pointed toward American sensibilities—anime included.
More importantly, I see Badlands Rumble as a potential spark that led to Stampede and Stargaze. It all comes down to the film's CG Director, Eiji Inomoto...who just happens to be the CEO and Founder of Studio Orange. Doesn't hurt either that there are a handful of former Madhousers over there.
The story of the project behind Badlands Rumble might be more interesting than the film itself! If it led to the creation of the new Studio Orange version, maybe it was worth it after all!
I mean, Stampede has had its own detractors, but as long as we're talking about the power of transformative adaptations, I'll take it every day over the stuck-in-the-quicksand feeling of Badlands Rumble.
Stampede is a real special series in my eyes, because it finally sold me on the potential of fully CG anime. I'd sat through a few other CG series, but always kept getting thrown off by inconsistent frame rates and occasionally janky animation. Then Studio Orange just comes out from under my radar and is like "take a look at this!"
I'd already seen Orange work their magic on Land of the Lustrous and BEASTARS, so I was aware of what they were capable of. But Stampede was on another level, least of all because it starred regular, non-rock humans who had a full range of emotions to express!
That is, the face game and animation of the body language (especially on characters like Meryl) were what really sold me on the series to start, especially at the beginning, right before I went back and educated myself on the broader context of Trigun!
That character animation reminds me that more people should check out Leviathan if they want to see the studio's craft evolve between seasons. I'd briefly spoken with series producers Kiyotaka Waki and Yoshihiro Watanabe, along with other Orange staffers, back at Otakon 2024, and they'd said Leviathan was built on what they learned from Stampede. I'd imagine that iterative process probably flowed back into Stargaze as well. Still a shame Netflix dumped Leviathan onto their platform all at once, it's a real good one.
Amazingly, Orange continues pumping out seasons of anime at a rate one would associate with pure workhorse studios, but they also keep learning about that artistry in the process, such that their sensibilities evolve. And I'm glad that they can do more outside choices for anime adaptation like Leviathan in between BEASTARS and Trigun entries.
Of course, all that attentive artistry seemingly didn't help Crunchyroll from initially uploading unfinished versions of Stargaze episodes at first, but that wasn't their fault; it seems to have smoothed out, and the sophomore season has continued as its own pretty fun take on Nightow's story!
I might share the concerns of some that this season might be blasting through some of Trigun Maximum's initial beats, but Vash's 0G standoff with Leonof the Puppetmaster rules.
I've got a feeling that the Stargaze will probably level out going forward, because boy, this one had a decent handful of narrative threads and fan requests to address right away. Like, we've established that I love tall women, but it felt as if she were slightly shoehorned on in just to make the fans happy. Nothing wrong with that. However, the rapid pace doesn't give viewers much time to hang with her. We all want to sit with a tall woman and get to know her, after all.
Come on, I think she makes a pretty good impact.
All right, I've given you that one! Ha ha ha!
To be sure, Milly was properly set up at the end of Stampede, and lord knows I think she makes a better double act with Meryl than Roberto did. They're still using their journalistic-viewpoint status to deliver exposition for the audience, but they've actually got something resembling rapport while doing it.
I'd say that stands as the series learning from its mistakes, but given how Roberto always came across like the only things he was designed to do in the first place were deliver exposition and keep a seat warm for Milly, it's more just an odd narrative choice I'll hold up as one of the key criticisms I had of Stampede, even as I generally enjoyed it.
I might be in a similar place with Stargaze at the moment, but I'm going to wait until it all plays out before I make up my mind on it. We're only three episodes in after all.
Though on the topic of sequels, I do have to take a page out of Dylan's book and sing the praises of Trigun Maximum for a moment. The initial series run felt to me as if Nightow was firing on all cylinders regardless of the time or runway he had left to drive on, Maximum comes off as a little loose yet immensely more confident. Like he'd maybe said to himself, "I don't need to prove myself anymore, I'm just gonna have a great time going ham with these characters I love!" And oh boy does that resolve bleed from every page!
Since I'd just mentioned Vash's scuffle with Leonof in Stargaze, the fight's original form in Maximum just rules, man. It's a perfect example of that loose yet locked-in focus I'm talking about.
I'd call it "MAXIMUM CONFIDENCE."
He can't be stopped! Not even after Trigun, as Nightow has continued off and on with his current series, Blood Blockade Battlefront through to this day. That's another series with its own adaptational ins and outs that could probably merit their own column. Bit of a theme with the guy's works, I guess.
Still, it all makes me incredibly glad that the Trigun manga has been reprinted, both on its own merits and as a comparison point for Stampede and Stargaze. Like we've said, this is a story that resonates with people, in all the different ways it's told.
Will this year end with all of those giant red tomes in my possession? It's more likely than you think.
Hopefully, that's a big red hunk you won't have to hunt for too hard, or spend 60,000,000 Double Dollars on.
We'll have to wait and see what awaits us down the dusty road.
Chris and Coop talk all things Trigun .― Chris and Coop talk all things Trigun. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network. Full Disclosure: Coop regularly works with Discotek Media, MediaOCD, and AnimEigo, having provided copy for the recent Blu-ray releases of City Hunter 2 and Hajime no Ippo. His opinions given here ar...
Come embark on February's manga releases with Ichi the Witch! Also Even a Replica Can Fall in Love, a bishoujo artbook, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Winter 2026 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime television premiere as it airs at the beginning of a season. Now, doing something like that for manga is...
Original series ended in 2014― Shun Matsuena announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that he will launch a new sequel manga for Kenichi the Mightiest Disciple titled Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi 2 Tatsujin-hen (Kenichi the Mightiest Disciple 2 Masters Arc) on Shogakukan's Sunday Webry platform on March 25.Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi (KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple) manga ran in S...
There’s a slow-paced, low-stakes, soporific vibe to proceedings that means Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right is best imbibed in small portions to avoid losing consciousness.― Back in September 2025, when I reviewed the first volume of this anime's source manga, while I wasn't overly enamoured with it, I stated, “I think Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right is likely to translate well to anime.” Was I...
Asha Bardon explores how Greek myths form the basis of anime and manga series.― Greek mythology is in vogue these days; we have novel series like Percy Jackson and Netflix has several series retelling or remixing mythology. There are heaps of novels like Madeline Miller's Circe and even an amazing Odyssey-inspired concept album for a musical called Epic! Oh, and Christopher Nolan's next movie has ju...
Honoka Inoue star as titular character in Konami Animation's adaptation of Umikaze Minamino's novels― A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Umikaze Minamino's Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden (Kyōran Reijō Nia Liston: Byōjaku Reijō ni Tenseishita Kami-goroshi no Bujin no Kareinaru Musō Roku) light novel series, which will premiere in October. The website also r...
Shioya died on January 20 due to cerebral hemorrhage― Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kōzō Shioya had died on January 20 due to cerebral hemorrhage. He was 71. His immediate family held a private funeral service. Shioya was born in Kagoshima Prefecture on August 18, 1955. He was the older brother of fellow voice actor Yoku Shioya.Shioya is well-known as the voic...
Near the gleaming beaches of Atami, a small cleaning service can ensure that your clothes are just as bright.― This manga, written and illustrated by Mitsuru Hattori, has a relaxed, somewhat distanced feel, even as we run around town with Wakana. The narrative is trying to do several things at once, and some of those things it does well, while others feel like a dissonant note to the whole. To begin...
Sylvia and Lucas discuss the building blocks of shounen battle series.― Sylvia and Lucas discuss the building blocks of shounen battle series. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Crunchyroll streams Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen, and ...
Atsushi Abe, M.A.O, all-star cast voice Antai's story of hero repeatedly reincarnated in bizarre forms― Antai's Megami "Isekai Tensei Nani ni Naritai Desu ka" Ore "Yūsha no Rokkotsu de" (Goddess: "What Do You Want to Turn Into When You're Reincarnated in Another World?" Me: "Into a Hero's Rib") light novel series is inspiring a television anime which will premiere in April. The fantasy story is set ...
Kenshō Ono, Asami Seto, Takashi Nagasako star in Studio Kafka anime of Ikka Matsuki's manga― Twin Engine announced on Tuesday that a television anime adaptation of Ikka Matsuki's Nippon Sangoku manga will premiere in April. The company also revealed the anime's first promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, and staff. The anime will star: Kenshō Ono as Aoteru Misumi Asami Seto as Saki Higashimac...
Welcome to the rankings for the Winter 2026 season! It's hard to beat Frieren, but Journal with Witch certainly seems up to the task, with every episode a home run.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings a...
If the original Code Vein is “Anime Dark Souls,” Code Vein II is “Anime Elden Ring.”― 2019's Code Vein is very much a game built on the Dark Souls foundation. It plays similarly in most ways, but two things set it apart from that series: its anime-inspired art style and its focus on plot and characters (more than on environmental storytelling and collecting brief snippets of lore from item descripti...
In the inagural entry to This Week in Mobile Games, Josh Tolentino takes a look at recently released gatcha powerhouse Arknights: Endfield.― Hello, and welcome to the first installment of This Week in Mobile Games, Anime News Network's latest column! I'm Josh, and every couple of weeks, I'll be shining a light on the latest in mobile games. You might be wondering, "Who's this clown?" Indeed, while ...
In a world where rapid changes are frequent and often unrequested, it can be comforting to have a show that is consistent almost to a fault.― Record of Ragnarok Season 3 is precisely what it purports to be – no more, no less. Dear reader, I'm not completely sure how to approach this review. In part, that is because this work is exactly what it says on the tin, no surprises and no curveballs. I would...
What does MAPPA's new arrangement with Netflix mean for anime consumers? Jerome breaks it down.― Pochita no Osewagakari asks: "With the recently announced strategic partnership between Netflix and MAPPA, is the studio now more likely, or less likely, to be able to ensure better pay and working conditions for its animators and freelance subcontractors? Furthermore, with this deal, is MAPPA turning i...
The first female writer-artist duo in Jump history has created a uniquely magical series that capitalizes on charm while juggling fantasy, action, and comedy.― For better or worse, Shonen Jump reigns supreme in the world of anime and manga and has consistently churned out some of the biggest franchises on the market. As such, in the wake of juggernauts like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen havin...
It's this span of episodes that showcases what makes Detective Conan so great.― Rivals of the Great Detective continues to showcase some of the stronger elements of the Detective Conan franchise. I can continue to question the release order or overall plans for the franchise's global release until the sun explodes, but instead, I'll channel all of that energy into reviewing these batches of episodes...