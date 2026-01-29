Chris and Coop talk all things Trigun .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Full Disclosure: Coop regularly works with Discotek Media , MediaOCD , and AnimEigo , having provided copy for the recent Blu-ray releases of City Hunter 2 and Hajime no Ippo . His opinions given here are purely his own and do not reflect those of his employers.

Crunchyroll streams Trigun (1998), Trigun: Badlands Rumble , Trigun Stampede , and Trigun Stargaze .

Trigun and Trigun Maximum are available in print as a series of Deluxe Editions from Dark Horse Comics .

Coop

Chris, have you heard any of the tall tales regarding a lone gunman known as "the humanoid typhoon?" They say he's so dangerous, he's been classified as a living natural disaster by insurance companies far and wide. But it seems that no one's been able to keep the story straight around this guy for over thirty years. © 2003, 2004, 2013, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow With the Yasuhiro Nightow 's space western classic, Trigun . Chris, have you heard any of the tall tales regarding a lone gunman known as "the humanoid typhoon?" They say he's so dangerous, he's been classified as a living natural disaster by insurance companies far and wide. But it seems that no one's been able to keep the story straight around this guy for over thirty years.With the latest version of this deadly outlaw's story crunchyrolling around like a tumbleweed these days, I'd say it the perfect time to piece together this tale for ourselves. Some refer to it as "The Ballad of Vash the Stampede," but most know it best as's space western classic,

Chris

Fittingly for a series with "Tri" in its name, there are at least three different ways to enjoy it! © 2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project We here on Orange 's freshman reimagining of the series was just getting going. Since then, the wrap-up of Stampede made a lot more clear exactly what that show was doing, and now the follow-up, Stargaze, has started up this season! © 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project Perhaps most importantly, that means viewers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as our long national nightmare is over: Milly Thompson has at last returned to us! Fittingly for a series with "Tri" in its name, there are at least three different ways to enjoy it!We here on TWIA talked about Trigun Stampede way back when's freshman reimagining of the series was just getting going. Since then, the wrap-up ofmade a lot more clear exactly what that show was doing, and now the follow-up,, has started up this season!Perhaps most importantly, that means viewers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as our long national nightmare is over: Milly Thompson has at last returned to us!

© 1998, 1999, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow With Stargaze recently kicking off, I started thinking a lot about my experiences with the manga and pair of anime series. Despite having caught a glance of Madhouse 's 1998 Trigun series on Adult Swim once or twice as a babbo, it's really only been over the past five years or so that I've really sunk my teeth into this badlands buffet. But I have a feeling you probably go way back with Trigun , Chris. We all love beautiful, tall woman who carries big guns.Withrecently kicking off, I started thinking a lot about my experiences with the manga and pair of anime series. Despite having caught a glance of's 1998series ononce or twice as a babbo, it's really only been over the past five years or so that I've really sunk my teeth into this badlands buffet. But I have a feeling you probably go way back with, Chris.

Outlaw Star and Cowboy Bebop , but Trigun actually managed to pass me by! I saw a couple of episodes on Adult Swim back in the day, but I never saw the whole series proper until 2023, shortly after Stampede had started airing! © Morning Star, SUNRISE © SUNRISE Granted, once I did see Trigun '98, it was a revelatory DannyDeVitoIGetIt.gif moment, and really demonstrates how it's never too late to find out what makes a classic a classic. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Pot twist, because that's where you'd be wrong, Coop! Of the fan-grouped "Space Western" trilogy of the late 90s/early 00s, I was huge intoand, butactually managed to pass me by! I saw a couple of episodes onback in the day, but I never saw the whole series proper until 2023, shortly afterhad started airing!Granted, once I did see'98, it was a revelatory DannyDeVitoIGetIt.gif moment, and really demonstrates how it's never too late to find out what makes a classic a classic.

© Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. For me, the series really started to grab my attention sometime around 2020. In between watching episodes of Gundam Seed Destiny , my close friend (and fellow Macross rememberer), Dylan, would sing the gospel of Trigun to the high heavens—specifically Trigun Maximum . His passion for the work, its world, and the intricacies of the manga's North American localization were incredibly infectious. Around the time Stampede was set to air, we'd talked about some deep spoiler elements (ones the Studio Orange 's adaptation would end up getting to right away), but my interest had been majorly piqued regardless. So, I eventually did what any dork does, and bought a DVD years later to finally check it out for myself. Photo by Coop Bicknell © Yasuhiro Nightow / Dark Horse Comics As we sit at the top of 2026, I now have you, Dylan, and Dark Horse 's new editions of the manga to thank for drawing me even further into Nightow's sci-fi saloon. Also, I'm usually not a huge fan of these gigantic special editions as they tend to be a touch unwieldy to flick through, but this trio of tomes feels REAL NICE. What a twist! Well, I guess that Revolutionary Girl that Sylvia and I rattled on about last year must be next on your list! I actually watched through '98 around the same time as you did, but the exact timing of it all is kind of blurry in my mind. It's been a long couple of years.For me, the series really started to grab my attention sometime around 2020. In between watching episodes of, my close friend (and fellowrememberer), Dylan, would sing the gospel ofto the high heavens—specifically. His passion for the work, its world, and the intricacies of the manga's North American localization were incredibly infectious. Around the timewas set to air, we'd talked about some deep spoiler elements (ones the's adaptation would end up getting to right away), but my interest had been majorly piqued regardless. So, I eventually did what any dork does, and bought a DVD years later to finally check it out for myself.As we sit at the top of 2026, I now have you, Dylan, and's new editions of the manga to thank for drawing me even further into Nightow's sci-fi saloon. Also, I'm usually not a huge fan of these gigantic special editions as they tend to be a touch unwieldy to flick through, but this trio of tomes feels REAL NICE.

Dark Horse can do right by these classic releases when they feel like it. I only wish their rerelease of the Gunsmith Cat's manga got as much prestige; I am not a fan of can do right by these classic releases when they feel like it. I only wish their rerelease of themanga got as much prestige; I am not a fan of the covers they've designed for those new omnibuses (omnibi?) That said, talking about Trigun 's contemporaries, and its origins naturally leads right back to the topic that got on this track, that being the interloping adaptational choices that defined the 1998 anime and now get it compared to Stampede/Stargaze so stringently. © 2003, 2004, 2013, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. I mean, Trigun still resembles its manga more than, say, Outlaw Star (even though that whole project was actually pre-planned by Sunrise !), but it's still very much As Was The Style At The Time, as far as fast-and-loose adaptations go. I mean,still resembles its manga more than, say,(even though that whole project was actually pre-planned by!), but it's still very much As Was The Style At The Time, as far as fast-and-loose adaptations go.

Madhouse 's Trigun is on such a pedestal among most older anime nerds, to a degree where it might make the constant comparisons a bit silly. I talked a bit about this with Lucas Trigun Cake" because I am sure I will be greeted by the largest Bigolas Dickolas known to man. © 2003, 2004, 2013, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow 'sis on such a pedestal among most older anime nerds, to a degree where it might make the constant comparisons a bit silly. I talked a bit about this with Lucas in regards to Chainsaw Man , but when audiences (young audiences in particular) lock into an image of a work, they'd want everything that follows to maintain that image to a tee. I felt that a bit more often when I was younger, but today, I see the adaptational process as a new group of creatives baking me another delicious cake. Some of the ingredients might be different, but that's fine. Most people might get sick of the same cake after a while. And no, Chris, I will not search "Cake" because I am sure I will be greeted by the largest Bigolas Dickolas known to man.

Hey, don't knock it, you might get recommended a cool sci-fi novel while you're down there.

© Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packing pastors aside, I love that Trigun 's adaptations feed into Nightow's long-documented love of American comic books. Each new spin on Vash and the gang feels like the newest run of your favorite superhero floppy. The base details around the characters, world, and history are generally the same, but the current creative team isn't afraid to remix those concepts in bold ways to suit their vision. After actually reading a bit of the manga for myself, I appreciate even more how '98, Stampede, and Stargaze each do something new while remaining true to what made the series work to begin with. That's true, I could stumble upon the next great classic...and so much porn.Packing pastors aside, I love that's adaptations feed into Nightow's long-documented love of American comic books. Each new spin on Vash and the gang feels like the newest run of your favorite superhero floppy. The base details around the characters, world, and history are generally the same, but the current creative team isn't afraid to remix those concepts in bold ways to suit their vision. After actually reading a bit of the manga for myself, I appreciate even more how '98,, andeach do something new while remaining true to what made the series work to begin with.

Trigun , both in lead character Vash and the ideals he espouses. And I think it's to the advantage of the different versions that they'd had reason to remix the cool-ass augmented body built around that heart. Case in point: The 1998 anime's inclusion of then-common "filler" episodes, necessitated by the adaptation maybe not having quite as much to work with in terms of manga volumes during its 1998 run. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. These kinds of episodic entries were a regular feature in both Outlaw Star and Cowboy Bebop as well, and for all that some audiences dismiss anything that doesn't advance the main plot (whatever that may actually be), I think they're important to adding day-to-day texture to worlds like these. Space Westerns thrive on their setting, after all. There's a heart to, both in lead character Vash and the ideals he espouses. And I think it's to the advantage of the different versions that they'd had reason to remix the cool-ass augmented body built around that heart. Case in point: The 1998 anime's inclusion of then-common "filler" episodes, necessitated by the adaptation maybe not having quite as much to work with in terms of manga volumes during its 1998 run.These kinds of episodic entries were a regular feature in bothandas well, and for all that some audiences dismiss anything that doesn't advance the main plot (whatever that may actually be), I think they're important to adding day-to-day texture to worlds like these. Space Westerns thrive on their setting, after all.

© 1998, 1999, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow All the business between Vash, Knives, and the Gung-Ho Gun is fascinating, but it loses its punch without the quiet moments connecting to these characters. The strongest parts of the 1998 series and the manga itself come from the downtime we spend with these folks. I'm not sure everyone would be as head over heels for Milly if it weren't for all the mundane hijinks she gets into with Meryl.All the business between Vash, Knives, and the Gung-Ho Gun is fascinating, but it loses its punch without the quiet moments connecting to these characters.

© Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Again, this aspect was somewhat necessitated by the act of adaptation at the time, and I'll admit that not growing up on Trigun like I did the other Space Westerns means its multitude of quirky filler episodes haven't quite stuck in my brain the same way those did. But I can still say that Satoshi Nishimura , Yōsuke Kuroda , and the team at Madhouse handled the effort with aplomb. I will always appreciate entries like Vash and Wolfwood entering a quick-draw contest, and communicating the experience of just vibing on No Man's Land. Exactly. Vash's whole worldview and his motivation come from his experience of living among humanity, seeing them at their best and worst—the exact opposite of the dismissal Knives affords them. You don't get that crystallization if you just barrel through from one key plot point to another.Again, this aspect was somewhat necessitated by the act of adaptation at the time, and I'll admit that not growing up onlike I did the other Space Westerns means its multitude of quirky filler episodes haven't quite stuck in my brain the same way those did. But I can still say that, and the team athandled the effort with aplomb. I will always appreciate entries like Vash and Wolfwood entering a quick-draw contest, and communicating the experience of just vibing on No Man's Land.

Tsuneo Imahori . And among those names, we can't forget about the one and only Every time I think of Trigun , this tune plays in my head. Imahori's eclectic score is a defining element of the series in my ears—from the scratchy guitar riffs to the Eurobeat synths that pop in every once in a broken moon. If you listen through a bit of this score and ask yourself "where can I get more of this?", you've got to check out his work on Hajime no Ippo —the Madhouse and Nishimura joint that followed Trigun ... And full disclosure, a series I wrote a little copy for with its most recent Blu-ray release. When I first heard that show's tunes, I was like, "Is that... Imahori?" and proceeded to scream once I confirmed it for myself.

Madhouse 's Trigun sooner rather than later. For my part, I'll also always love the acoustic guitar that plays over the Next Episode previews, especially as that tone and Vash's poetic narration contrast so hard with the Bugs-Bunny-ass character he was like 60% of the time in the actual show. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. I said I didn't have a lot of formative experience with the original Trigun anime, but I do have that little jingle seared into my subconscious from catching it right before the other Adult Swim anime I was tuning in for. Instrumental anime OPs always feel like a special kind of treat. And dang, hearing that is just going to make me want to go back and revisit'ssooner rather than later. For my part, I'll also always love the acoustic guitar that plays over the Next Episode previews, especially as that tone and Vash's poetic narration contrast so hard with the Bugs-Bunny-ass character he was like 60% of the time in the actual show.I said I didn't have a lot of formative experience with the originalanime, but I do have that little jingle seared into my subconscious from catching it right before the otheranime I was tuning in for.

Madhouse 's characterization of Vash. In my recent chats with Dylan, we've often discussed how this version of Vash is way more of a Ryo Saeba (the hero of City Hunter ) in these proceedings. What did we mean by that? Well, both Vash and Ryo hide their past trauma behind the mask of a goofy womanizer...and you don't want to be anywhere near them when that mask slips. It doesn't necessarily line up with the source material or Orange 's characterization, but the emphasis placed on Vash's false persona adds another layer of drama and tension to the '98 series. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. While it might not be a favorite among Trigun fans, Badlands Rumble serves as a celebration of the special sauce that made Nishimura and co's vision really sing. It's not some grand, next chapter in the story, but rather, a chance to hang out with this version of Vash and the gang one last time. Goofy womanizing mask and all. Interestingly, you mention's characterization of Vash. In my recent chats with Dylan, we've often discussed how this version of Vash is way more of a Ryo Saeba (the hero of) in these proceedings. What did we mean by that? Well, both Vash and Ryo hide their past trauma behind the mask of a goofy womanizer...and you don't want to be anywhere near them when that mask slips. It doesn't necessarily line up with the source material or's characterization, but the emphasis placed on Vash's false persona adds another layer of drama and tension to the '98 series.While it might not be a favorite amongfans,serves as a celebration of the special sauce that made Nishimura and co's vision really sing. It's not some grand, next chapter in the story, but rather, a chance to hang out with this version of Vash and the gang one last time. Goofy womanizing mask and all.

Badlands Rumble would not be my favorite filler story in any version of Trigun . © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. It's a frustrating pity. Anyone who knows me could tell you I'm generally a huge fan of anime and tokusatsu scribe Yasuko Kobayashi . But the breadth of her work means they can't all be winners, and her decisions to dial up Vash's faux-sexual-harassment tendencies and the general hackiness of the plot in this one made it a miss for me when I watched it shortly after finishing the original anime. With that framework, I'll admit that I'm among those aforementioned fans.would not be my favorite filler story in any version ofIt's a frustrating pity. Anyone who knows me could tell you I'm generally a huge fan of anime and tokusatsu scribe. But the breadth of her work means they can't all be winners, and her decisions to dial up Vash's faux-sexual-harassment tendencies and the general hackiness of the plot in this one made it a miss for me when I watched it shortly after finishing the original anime.

Every day, I see another facet of the meteoric impact Kamen Rider Den-O had on every aspect of Japanese pop culture.

Kamen Rider Den-O was a wild thing to discover while going through Badlands Rumble's special features in the dead of night. However, it might not actually be all that surprising considering that Nightow was seemingly friends with Den-O's uber-talented creature designer, the late Yasushi Nirasawa . In an afterword for one of the manga's volumes, Nightow shows how they both had their minds blown when they went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. © 2003, 2004, 2013, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow It's "Ore Sanjou!" all the time, Chris! We'll never escape! Seeing Nightow say that he wanted Kobayashi on the production because he dugwas a wild thing to discover while going through's special features in the dead of night. However, it might not actually be all that surprising considering that Nightow was seemingly friends with Den-O's uber-talented creature designer, the late. In an afterword for one of the manga's volumes, Nightow shows how they both had their minds blown when they went to San Diegofor the first time.

Badlands Rumble as an interesting project, being a throwback follow-up to the original anime and the first treatment the franchise had gotten since the manga wrapped up in 2007. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. But I also feel that follow-up was a bit too late, feeling more like a cash-in than anything else. It's a nice-looking curiosity, anyway, and movie girl Amelia is even kind of cool when she isn't getting harangued by this iteration of Vash. Nightow really is a man who loves his superheroes, American or Japanese, it seems. I can seeas an interesting project, being a throwback follow-up to the original anime and the first treatment thehad gotten since the manga wrapped up in 2007.But I also feel that follow-up was a bit too late, feeling more like a cash-in than anything else. It's a nice-looking curiosity, anyway, and movie girl Amelia is even kind of cool when she isn't getting harangued by this iteration of Vash.

Badlands Rumble rolling, but in AnimEigo 's The Anime Business, anime scholar Jonathan Clements revealed that South America played a huge role in scoring that green light. I always enjoy hearing stories of how other region have left their mark on the art form and industry. It's nice considering how much of the media is pointed toward American sensibilities—anime included. © Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha,TRIGUN PARTNERS. Licensed by FlyingDog, Inc. Under license to Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. More importantly, I see Badlands Rumble as a potential spark that led to Stampede and Stargaze. It all comes down to the film's CG Director, Eiji Inomoto ...who just happens to be the CEO and Founder of Studio Orange . Doesn't hurt either that there are a handful of former Madhousers over there. The idea going around for the longest time was that it was primarily North American fan demand that gotrolling, but in a recent episode of 's, anime scholarrevealed that South America played a huge role in scoring that green light. I always enjoy hearing stories of how other region have left their mark on the art form and industry. It's nice considering how much of the media is pointed toward American sensibilities—anime included.More importantly, I seeas a potential spark that led toand. It all comes down to the film's CG Director,...who just happens to be the CEO and Founder of. Doesn't hurt either that there are a handful of former Madhousers over there.

Badlands Rumble might be more interesting than the film itself! If it led to the creation of the new Studio Orange version, maybe it was worth it after all! © 2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project I mean, Stampede has had its own detractors, but as long as we're talking about the power of transformative adaptations, I'll take it every day over the stuck-in-the-quicksand feeling of Badlands Rumble. The story of the project behindmight be more interesting than the film itself! If it led to the creation of the newversion, maybe it was worth it after all!I mean,has had its own detractors, but as long as we're talking about the power of transformative adaptations, I'll take it every day over the stuck-in-the-quicksand feeling of

Stampede is a real special series in my eyes, because it finally sold me on the potential of fully CG anime. I'd sat through a few other CG series, but always kept getting thrown off by inconsistent frame rates and occasionally janky animation. Then Studio Orange just comes out from under my radar and is like is a real special series in my eyes, because it finally sold me on the potential of fully CG anime. I'd sat through a few other CG series, but always kept getting thrown off by inconsistent frame rates and occasionally janky animation. Thenjust comes out from under my radar and is like "take a look at this!"

Orange work their magic on Land of the Lustrous and BEASTARS , so I was aware of what they were capable of. But Stampede was on another level, least of all because it starred regular, non-rock humans who had a full range of emotions to express! © 2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project That is, the face game and animation of the body language (especially on characters like Meryl) were what really sold me on the series to start, especially at the beginning, right before I went back and educated myself on the broader context of Trigun ! I'd already seenwork their magic onand, so I was aware of what they were capable of. Butwas on another level, least of all because it starred regular, non-rock humans who had a full range of emotions to express!That is, the face game and animation of the body language (especially on characters like Meryl) were what really sold me on the series to start, especially at the beginning, right before I went back and educated myself on the broader context of

Leviathan if they want to see the studio's craft evolve between seasons. I'd briefly spoken with series producers Kiyotaka Waki and Yoshihiro Watanabe , along with other Orange staffers, back at Otakon 2024, and they'd said Leviathan was built on what they learned from Stampede. I'd imagine that iterative process probably flowed back into Stargaze as well. Still a shame Netflix dumped Leviathan onto their platform all at once, © 2025 Netflix That character animation reminds me that more people should check outif they want to see the studio's craft evolve between seasons. I'd briefly spoken with series producersand, along with otherstaffers, back at2024, and they'd saidwas built on what they learned from. I'd imagine that iterative process probably flowed back intoas well. Still a shamedumpedonto their platform all at once, it's a real good one

Orange continues pumping out seasons of anime at a rate one would associate with pure workhorse studios, but they also keep learning about that artistry in the process, such that their sensibilities evolve. And I'm glad that they can do more outside choices for anime adaptation like Leviathan in between BEASTARS and Trigun entries. © 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project Of course, all that attentive artistry seemingly didn't help Crunchyroll from initially uploading unfinished versions of Stargaze episodes at first, but that wasn't their fault; it seems to have smoothed out, and the sophomore season has continued as its own pretty fun take on Nightow's story! Amazingly,continues pumping out seasons of anime at a rate one would associate with pure workhorse studios, but they also keep learning about that artistry in the process, such that their sensibilities evolve. And I'm glad that they can do more outside choices for anime adaptation likein betweenandentries.Of course, all that attentive artistry seemingly didn't helpfrom initially uploading unfinished versions ofepisodes at first, but that wasn't their fault; it seems to have smoothed out, and the sophomore season has continued as its own pretty fun take on Nightow's story!

Trigun Maximum 's initial beats, but Vash's 0G standoff with Leonof the Puppetmaster rules. © 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project I've got a feeling that the Stargaze will probably level out going forward, because boy, this one had a decent handful of narrative threads and fan requests to address right away. Like, we've established that I love tall women, but it felt as if she were slightly shoehorned on in just to make the fans happy. Nothing wrong with that. However, the rapid pace doesn't give viewers much time to hang with her. We all want to sit with a tall woman and get to know her, after all. © 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project I might share the concerns of some that this season might be blasting through some of's initial beats, but Vash's 0G standoff with Leonof the Puppetmaster rules.I've got a feeling that thewill probably level out going forward, because boy, this one had a decent handful of narrative threads and fan requests to address right away. Like, we've established that I love tall women, but it felt as if she were slightly shoehorned on in just to make the fans happy. Nothing wrong with that. However, the rapid pace doesn't give viewers much time to hang with her. We all want to sit with a tall woman and get to know her, after all.

© 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project © 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project Come on, I think she makes a pretty good impact.

All right, I've given you that one! Ha ha ha!

Stampede, and lord knows I think she makes a better double act with Meryl than Roberto did. They're still using their journalistic-viewpoint status to deliver exposition for the audience, but they've actually got something resembling rapport while doing it. © 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project I'd say that stands as the series learning from its mistakes, but given how Roberto always came across like the only things he was designed to do in the first place were deliver exposition and keep a seat warm for Milly, it's more just an odd narrative choice I'll hold up as one of the key criticisms I had of Stampede, even as I generally enjoyed it. To be sure, Milly was properly set up at the end of, and lord knows I think she makes a better double act with Meryl than Roberto did. They're still using their journalistic-viewpoint status to deliver exposition for the audience, but they've actually got something resembling rapport while doing it.I'd say that stands as the series learning from its mistakes, but given how Roberto always came across like the only things he was designed to do in the first place were deliver exposition and keep a seat warm for Milly, it's more just an odd narrative choice I'll hold up as one of the key criticisms I had of, even as I generally enjoyed it.

Stargaze at the moment, but I'm going to wait until it all plays out before I make up my mind on it. We're only three episodes in after all. © 1998, 1999, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow Though on the topic of sequels, I do have to take a page out of Dylan's book and sing the praises of Trigun Maximum for a moment. The initial series run felt to me as if Nightow was firing on all cylinders regardless of the time or runway he had left to drive on, Maximum comes off as a little loose yet immensely more confident. Like he'd maybe said to himself, "I don't need to prove myself anymore, I'm just gonna have a great time going ham with these characters I love!" And oh boy does that resolve bleed from every page! © 1998, 1999, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow Since I'd just mentioned Vash's scuffle with Leonof in Stargaze, the fight's original form in Maximum just rules, man. It's a perfect example of that loose yet locked-in focus I'm talking about. I might be in a similar place withat the moment, but I'm going to wait until it all plays out before I make up my mind on it. We're only three episodes in after all.Though on the topic of sequels, I do have to take a page out of Dylan's book and sing the praises offor a moment. The initial series run felt to me as if Nightow was firing on all cylinders regardless of the time or runway he had left to drive on,comes off as a little loose yet immensely more confident. Like he'd maybe said to himself, "I don't need to prove myself anymore, I'm just gonna have a great time going ham with these characters I love!" And oh boy does that resolve bleed from every page!Since I'd just mentioned Vash's scuffle with Leonof in, the fight's original form injust rules, man. It's a perfect example of that loose yet locked-in focus I'm talking about. I'd call it "MAXIMUM CONFIDENCE." © 2003, 2004, 2013, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow

Trigun , as Nightow has continued off and on with his current series, Blood Blockade Battlefront through to this day. That's another series with its own adaptational ins and outs that could probably merit their own column. Bit of a theme with the guy's works, I guess. © Yasuhiro Nightow, SHUEISHA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Still, it all makes me incredibly glad that the Trigun manga has been reprinted, both on its own merits and as a comparison point for Stampede and Stargaze. Like we've said, this is a story that resonates with people, in all the different ways it's told. © 1998, 1999, 2024 Yasuhiro Nightow He can't be stopped! Not even after, as Nightow has continued off and on with his current series,through to this day. That's another series with its own adaptational ins and outs that could probably merit their own column. Bit of a theme with the guy's works, I guess.Still, it all makes me incredibly glad that themanga has been reprinted, both on its own merits and as a comparison point forand. Like we've said, this is a story that resonates with people, in all the different ways it's told.

Will this year end with all of those giant red tomes in my possession? It's more likely than you think.

© 2026 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STARGAZE Project Hopefully, that's a big red hunk you won't have to hunt for too hard, or spend 60,000,000 Double Dollars on.