Colopl Announces Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi Game for Switch

Colopl announced on Thursday a new game by character designer Kazuma Kaneko titled TSUKUYOMI , which will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 23. The deck-building role-playing game is a new offline version of Kaneko's TSUKUYOMI - The Divine Hunters free-to-play mobile and PC game. TSUKUYOMI - The Divine Hunters is ending service on April 22 at 2:00 a.m. ET, and players can transfer three random cards from their favorites list to the new Switch game. The company streamed an announcement trailer and a message from Kaneko:

The Switch version features a new character, expanded story, updated user interface, rebalanced gameplay, and new card art from Kaneko. In the original mobile and PC game, Kaneko used a generative AI model to generate new art trained on his works based on actions and decisions that players made. The Switch version does not use generative AI for new card creation.

The story follows four Jinma Hunters, who enter a skyscraper known as "The Hashira," which has been infested by demons. Each Jinma Hunter has a different gameplay style.

TSUKUYOMI - The Divine Hunters launched for mobile devices and PC via Steam in May 2025.

Colopl initially unveiled the mobile game as "Project Mask." The company described the work as "a new game experience themed on creating 'god.'"

Kaneko revealed he had left Atlus and joined Colopl in an interview with the company on April 23.

Kaneko joined Atlus in 1988 and worked on the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona game series. He was involved in creating concepts, world-building, and character designs.

Source: Press release